Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Energy Crisis in Moldova
The Eastern European country has been experiencing weeks of mass demonstrations amid an energy crisis, as people protest against skyrocketing fuel prices and... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where thousands are rallying to protest Sandu's government over her energy policies.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The Eastern European country has been experiencing weeks of mass demonstrations amid an energy crisis, as people protest against skyrocketing fuel prices and high inflation, demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and a snap election.
Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where thousands are rallying to protest Sandu's government over her energy policies.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!