Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Energy Crisis in Moldova
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Energy Crisis in Moldova
Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Energy Crisis in Moldova
The Eastern European country has been experiencing weeks of mass demonstrations amid an energy crisis, as people protest against skyrocketing fuel prices and... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International
energy crisis in europe
moldova
protests
energy crisis
Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where thousands are rallying to protest Sandu's government over her energy policies.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Energy Crisis in Moldova

12:03 GMT 23.10.2022
The Eastern European country has been experiencing weeks of mass demonstrations amid an energy crisis, as people protest against skyrocketing fuel prices and high inflation, demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and a snap election.
Sputnik is live from the Moldovan capital Kishinev, where thousands are rallying to protest Sandu's government over her energy policies.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
