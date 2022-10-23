https://sputniknews.com/20221023/kim-jong-un-congratulates-chinas-xi-on-reelection-for-third-term-1102549206.html

Kim Jong-un Congratulates China's Xi on Reelection for Third Term

SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has congratulated Xi Jinping on his reelection as General Secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

Xi's reelection for a third term marked an "epochal milestone" for China and its population, the North Korean leader noted, expressing his hope that Pyongyang and Beijing would further bolster relations. Kim promised to shape "a beautiful future" of bilateral ties and drive the socialist cause in both countries.Earlier on Sunday, Xi was elected for a third term as CCP General Secretary and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) by the 20th Congress of the CCP.The first plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the CCP appointed other senior leadership of the party — members of the Politburo and its Standing Committee — which will lead the country in the next five years.

