Egypt's Central Bank Plans to Abandon Peg of National Currency to Dollar - Governor
Egypt’s Central Bank Plans to Abandon Peg of National Currency to Dollar - Governor
23.10.2022
"...regardless of the dollar exchange rate, we have started working on the creation of an Egyptian pound index - it will take into account several currencies, possibly gold, and other metals," Abdalla said at an economic forum on Sunday.He pointed out that it is mainly the currencies of oil-producing countries that are pegged to the dollar, and Egypt is not among them."Part of our success is to change the impression that our currency is pegged [to the dollar]", the CBE Governor said.
