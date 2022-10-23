https://sputniknews.com/20221023/egypt-hopes-current-geopolitical-situation-will-not-hinder-un-climate-change-conference-1102550386.html

Egypt Hopes Current Geopolitical Situation Will Not Hinder UN Climate Change Conference

Egypt Hopes Current Geopolitical Situation Will Not Hinder UN Climate Change Conference

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed hope on Sunday that the tense geopolitical situation will not have a negative impact on

egypt

The 27th UN climate change conference, also known as COP27, will take place in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.The minister said that all participants should honor their responsibilities and focus on the issues of climate change.The minister emphasized that the participants of the climate summit "should realise that the core and crux of this conference is to address the climate change challenges, and that it is not a forum to address any other issues that is not relevant to climate action."The Paris Agreement was adopted in December 2015 following the 21st Conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Paris. With 193 signatories to date, it marks the first global effort in history to coordinate fight against climate change.

