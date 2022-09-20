https://sputniknews.com/20220920/cop27-egypt-urges-developed-nations-to-take-on-financial-burden-for-tackling-climate-change-1100997572.html
COP27: Egypt Urges Developed Nations to Take On Financial Burden for Tackling Climate Change
COP27: Egypt Urges Developed Nations to Take On Financial Burden for Tackling Climate Change
Last year, a climate conference in Scotland adopted a resolution aiming to boost efforts in decreasing dependence on fossil fuels and pledging to support... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T09:13+0000
2022-09-20T09:13+0000
2022-09-20T09:13+0000
africa
egypt
climate change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090059674_0:44:2032:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_9ffe464c30869b0486533ac4feac2055.jpg
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry stated on Tuesday that most of the world's advanced economies should double down on their efforts to tackle climate issues, ahead of the next COP27 conference, which is being hosted by the country.According to the minister, "climate change financing is still far below the needs and expectations." The COP27 climate summit is scheduled to be held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Novermber 6-18, after series of regional consultations was held by Cairo over the past two months.Last year, political leaders from around the world gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, to as an attempt to help countries reach the goals set by out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction and other ecology issues.
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090059674_196:0:1836:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_247516e52d35884820b3f6c1577d8a3d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
egypt, climate change
COP27: Egypt Urges Developed Nations to Take On Financial Burden for Tackling Climate Change
Last year, a climate conference in Scotland adopted a resolution aiming to boost efforts in decreasing dependence on fossil fuels and pledging to support developing countries in energy issues.
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry stated on Tuesday that most of the world's advanced economies should double down on their efforts to tackle climate issues, ahead of the next COP27 conference, which is being hosted by the country.
"Developed countries need to make significant new financial commitments, including through the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund, and more importantly, ensure that a symbolic sum of $100 billion is committed by 2023," Shoukry said in a special address.
According to the minister, "climate change financing is still far below the needs and expectations."
"We all must continue to develop and improve the regulatory framework and tools necessary to implement the principle of a just green transition that does not ignore social and economic factors and needs," Shoukry added.
The COP27 climate summit
is scheduled to be held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Novermber 6-18, after series of regional consultations was held by Cairo over the past two months.
Last year, political leaders from around the world gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, to as an attempt to help countries reach the goals set by out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction and other ecology issues.