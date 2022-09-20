https://sputniknews.com/20220920/cop27-egypt-urges-developed-nations-to-take-on-financial-burden-for-tackling-climate-change-1100997572.html

COP27: Egypt Urges Developed Nations to Take On Financial Burden for Tackling Climate Change

COP27: Egypt Urges Developed Nations to Take On Financial Burden for Tackling Climate Change

Last year, a climate conference in Scotland adopted a resolution aiming to boost efforts in decreasing dependence on fossil fuels and pledging to support... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T09:13+0000

2022-09-20T09:13+0000

2022-09-20T09:13+0000

africa

egypt

climate change

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090059674_0:44:2032:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_9ffe464c30869b0486533ac4feac2055.jpg

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry stated on Tuesday that most of the world's advanced economies should double down on their efforts to tackle climate issues, ahead of the next COP27 conference, which is being hosted by the country.According to the minister, "climate change financing is still far below the needs and expectations." The COP27 climate summit is scheduled to be held in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Novermber 6-18, after series of regional consultations was held by Cairo over the past two months.Last year, political leaders from around the world gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, to as an attempt to help countries reach the goals set by out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction and other ecology issues.

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

egypt, climate change