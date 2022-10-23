https://sputniknews.com/20221023/almost-all-schools-in-uk-would-face-funding-crisis-in-2023-reports-say-1102546661.html

Almost All Schools in UK Would Face Funding Crisis in 2023, Reports Say

Almost All Schools in UK Would Face Funding Crisis in 2023, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ninety percent of schools in the United Kingdom will run out of money by the beginning of the next school year owing to rising energy bills...

According to a survey among NAHT members, expected to be published later in October, about 50% of principals believe that their schools will face financial deficit this year, and by September next year almost all will suffer losses, which is the reason why most educational institutions will lose key teachers and administrative staff.A spokesperson for the UK Department for Education said that the government understands the cost pressures due to high energy prices, so additionally to the energy relief scheme, schools will receive 53.8 billion pounds ($60.8 billion) in core funding, inclusive of "a cash increase of 4 billion pounds." Despite this announcement many school principals remain skeptical that they will be able to afford the next school year, the newspaper reported.The newly-appointed UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt this past Monday announced changes in the energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills at 2,500 pounds per year for the next two years, proposed by outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. The program will now be valid only until April 2023 due to the heavy burden on the state budget.At the same time, reports indicate that around 90% of Britishschoolsl will have run out of funds by the beginning of the next school year.The UK is suffering from record-high inflation and a soaring cost of living, as energy prices have skyrocketed in Europe due to sanctions imposed by London, Washington and Brussels against Russia.Polls suggest that average household bills rose 64% in October alone, with up to eight million UK families predicting that they will struggle to pay for heating this winter.

