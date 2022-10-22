International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221022/uk-finance-minister-mulls-freezing-defense-spending-at-2-gdp-until-2027-reports-say-1102535196.html
UK Finance Minister Mulls Freezing Defense Spending at 2% GDP Until 2027, Reports Say
UK Finance Minister Mulls Freezing Defense Spending at 2% GDP Until 2027, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is considering the possibility of freezing defense spending for the next five years to fill an... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-22T14:25+0000
2022-10-22T14:25+0000
world
uk
defense spending
military spending
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097841014_128:47:1600:875_1920x0_80_0_0_126a971d53d737892f7443b500b354f2.jpg
UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said earlier this week that the government had no plans to cut defense spending and still intended to increase it to 3% of GDP by 2030, as outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss promised. Defense Minister Ben Wallace, in turn, may resign if the new chancellor decides to cut defense spending, the Sky News broadcaster reported.Hunt intends to keep defense spending at about 2% of GDP until 2026-2027, but he is also committed to increasing it significantly to hit the target of 3% by 2030, according to The Times. Reaching the 3% target will reportedly cost an additional 157 billion pounds over the next eight years.Moreover, the decision to postpone the increase in defense spending will probably raise doubts about its feasibility, the newspaper expects.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097841014_140:0:1560:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_3c38d01239eee981fafaf227098253b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, defense spending, military spending
uk, defense spending, military spending

UK Finance Minister Mulls Freezing Defense Spending at 2% GDP Until 2027, Reports Say

14:25 GMT 22.10.2022
CC0 / / British soldiers
British soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is considering the possibility of freezing defense spending for the next five years to fill an estimated 40-billion-pound ($45 billion) gap in the public finances, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.
UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said earlier this week that the government had no plans to cut defense spending and still intended to increase it to 3% of GDP by 2030, as outgoing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss promised. Defense Minister Ben Wallace, in turn, may resign if the new chancellor decides to cut defense spending, the Sky News broadcaster reported.
Hunt intends to keep defense spending at about 2% of GDP until 2026-2027, but he is also committed to increasing it significantly to hit the target of 3% by 2030, according to The Times. Reaching the 3% target will reportedly cost an additional 157 billion pounds over the next eight years.
Moreover, the decision to postpone the increase in defense spending will probably raise doubts about its feasibility, the newspaper expects.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала