Why Sports Will Always Be Much More Than Just Entertainment

Why Sports Will Always Be Much More Than Just Entertainment

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karleigh Webb, an athlete, activist, journalist, socialist, contributor to @Outsports and host of the TransSporter Room to discuss a national version of Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill and how it would effectively ban any acknowledgment of LGBTQ people, how congressional Republicans are using this bill and words like “transgenderism” and “gender ideology” as a scare tactic to take away the rights of LGBTQ people and more, why only an organized movement of working people will be able to stop the looming threat that this bill represents, and why only solidarity will be able to overcome these scare tactics.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss the Election Commission of Pakistan barring former Prime Minister Imran Khan from running for elected office for five years, how the Pakistani deep state has plotted to keep Khan out of power after ousting him earlier this year, why the military conspired with Pakistan’s power brokers to remove Khan from power, and what the political outlook is like for Pakistan and South Asia as Pakistan heads toward another election next year.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay commenting that he believes there is merit to remove Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders as the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and more, what the prospects of the owners voting to remove Snyder are and how Snyder’s claim that he has “dirt” on other owners could affect those prospects, the extension of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract by NFL team owners despite recent scandals and because of Goodell’s moves to secure more profit for them, and Ukraine’s addition to a bid by Portugal and Spain to host the World Cup in 2030 and how it exemplifies how sports can be used as a tool for propaganda.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss ongoing protests calling for justice for Lazarus David WIlson after he was shot by DC police officer Jason Bagshaw and Bagshaw’s notorious record among activists in DC, recent protests demanding that the US stop its prosecution of Julian Assange and its grave implications for journalism and geopolitics, how the sports media will focus on the misbehavior of Black athletes and ignore misbehavior from white athletes, and how the pursuit of profit in football is putting players in danger as the saga surrounding Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

