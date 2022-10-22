https://sputniknews.com/20221022/weekly-news-wrap-up-did-covid-come-from-us-experiments-eu-protests-explode-africa-rejects-france--1102519314.html
Weekly News Wrap-up; Did Covid Come From US Experiments; EU Protests Explode; Africa Rejects France
Weekly News Wrap-up; Did Covid Come From US Experiments; EU Protests Explode; Africa Rejects France
22.10.2022
Weekly News Wrap-up; Did Covid Come From US Experiments; EU Protests Explode; Africa Rejects France
French colonialism is running into an African brick wall as nation after nation rejects its neo-colonial political and economic exploitation.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss this week's news stories. The race to replace Liz Truss is heating up in the British Isles. Also, neocons are throwing a fit over allegations of Iranian drones in Ukraine and John Bolton's regime change fantasy in Russia exposes his complete disconnect from reality.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The EU is being destabilized due to massive protests over the cost of living crisis. Also, the GOP is pushing for austerity and the potential for a US rail strike is growing.Kweku Lamumba, co-chair of the Georgia Green Party, joins us to discuss this week's news stories. President Biden is pushing his student debt relief program as the midterms approach. Also, French colonialism is running into an African brick wall as nation after nation rejects its neo-colonial political and economic exploitation.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Millions are set to lose critical benefits as the Biden administration allows the Covid-19 economic intervention measures to expire. Also, people are out protesting nuclear war and the Brazilian election heats up.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. The neocons and the woke left are joining to bring world war and poverty. Also, Covid-19 may be a man-made virus and Josep Borrell takes heat for a highly racist neo-colonial statement.
Weekly News Wrap-up; Did Covid Come From US Experiments; EU Protests Explode; Africa Rejects France
10:44 GMT 22.10.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 22.10.2022)
French colonialism is running into an African brick wall as nation after nation rejects its neo-colonial political and economic exploitation.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss this week's news stories. The race to replace Liz Truss is heating up in the British Isles. Also, neocons are throwing a fit over allegations of Iranian drones in Ukraine and John Bolton's regime change fantasy in Russia exposes his complete disconnect from reality.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The EU is being destabilized due to massive protests over the cost of living crisis. Also, the GOP is pushing for austerity and the potential for a US rail strike is growing.
Kweku Lamumba, co-chair of the Georgia Green Party, joins us to discuss this week's news stories. President Biden is pushing his student debt relief program as the midterms approach. Also, French colonialism is running into an African brick wall as nation after nation rejects its neo-colonial political and economic exploitation.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Millions are set to lose critical benefits as the Biden administration allows the Covid-19 economic intervention measures to expire. Also, people are out protesting nuclear war and the Brazilian election heats up.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen
, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. The neocons and the woke left are joining to bring world war and poverty. Also, Covid-19 may be a man-made virus and Josep Borrell takes heat for a highly racist neo-colonial statement.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik