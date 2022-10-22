https://sputniknews.com/20221022/state-run-russian-houses-in-europe-to-open-free-heating-centers-during-winter-1102533025.html
'Russian Houses' in Europe to Open Free Heating Centers During Winter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian agency for foreign humanitarian cooperation Rossotrudnichestvo has announced that its representative offices abroad, the so-called Russian Houses, will be open and free for Europeans to come in to warm up and charge their electronic devices.
"With the onset of autumn cold and wet weather in Europe, Russian Houses are starting the 'From Russia with warmth' campaign. Amid temperatures falling outside and, what's more, inside homes, the Russian Houses and cultural centers in European capitals are opening their doors to everyone starting today. For as long as gas and electricity prices keep up, the centers will work as heating hubs," Rossotrudnichestvo said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.
The centers will offer visitors warm tea and power to recharge their phones and watch movies, or cartoons for children.
"In the face of growing social tensions in Europe, as well as Russophobia, the Russian Houses’ humanitarian campaign should demonstrate our traditional hospitality and warm the hearts of freezing European families," the statement read.
Vera Bunina, Director of Russian House in Brussels, emphasized that the cultural centers are above politics and are welcoming everyone who "values communication, mutual understanding and warmth."
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, West adopted several packages of sanctions against Moscow
, and fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.
A number of European governments have been recommending their citizens to curb gas and electricity consumption
amid possible risks of energy shortage during the impending winter. The recommended measures range from limiting heating in houses
to a certain temperature to turning off lights in public places.