https://sputniknews.com/20221022/state-run-russian-houses-in-europe-to-open-free-heating-centers-during-winter-1102533025.html

'Russian Houses' in Europe to Open Free Heating Centers During Winter

'Russian Houses' in Europe to Open Free Heating Centers During Winter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian agency for foreign humanitarian cooperation Rossotrudnichestvo has announced that its representative offices abroad, the so-called... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-22T13:11+0000

2022-10-22T13:11+0000

2022-10-22T13:11+0000

energy crisis in europe

russia

europe

eu

gas

rossotrudnichestvo

heating

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102532475_0:53:3451:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_e7e5561cbc0063a19d531655dc6e1894.jpg

The centers will offer visitors warm tea and power to recharge their phones and watch movies, or cartoons for children.Vera Bunina, Director of Russian House in Brussels, emphasized that the cultural centers are above politics and are welcoming everyone who "values communication, mutual understanding and warmth."Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, West adopted several packages of sanctions against Moscow, and fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.A number of European governments have been recommending their citizens to curb gas and electricity consumption amid possible risks of energy shortage during the impending winter. The recommended measures range from limiting heating in houses to a certain temperature to turning off lights in public places.

russia

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, europe, eu, gas, rossotrudnichestvo, heating