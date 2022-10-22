https://sputniknews.com/20221022/red-bull-owner-dietrich-mateschitz-dead-at-78-1102539433.html

Red Bull Owner, Dietrich Mateschitz, Dead at 78

Red Bull Owner, Dietrich Mateschitz, Dead at 78

Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner and co-founder of Red Bull died after battling a long illness.

Mateschitz co-founded Red Bull with Chaleo Yoovidhya who had developed and sold a similar drink called Krating Daeng in Thailand. They modified the recipe for Western audiences. According to Red Bull's website, 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were sold in 2021.Mateschitz graduated from the Vienna University of Economics and Business in 1972, studying marketing. He then worked for Unilever and a cosmetic company before co-founding Red Bull with Yoovidhya in 1984. The first Red Bull was sold in 1987, Krating Daeng is still sold in Thai markets and still includes the same logo of a red bull that is seen on Red Bull cans in the West.Mateschitz owned 49% of the Red Bull brand.The company’s move into extreme sports, particularly F1 racing, was spearheaded by Mateschitz. Red Bull entered into F1 in 1995, initially partnering with Sauber. In 2004, Mateschitz purchased Jaguar Racing Team and renamed it Red Bull Racing.It has since won four constructor cups and may clinch a fifth on Sunday at the US Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing has also captured six drivers’ titles during Mateschitz’s ownership.Mateschitz also owns four soccer teams: Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bulls Brasil, and Leipzig Football team, and two ice hockey teams: EHC München and EC Red Bull Salzburg.

