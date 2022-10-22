https://sputniknews.com/20221022/red-bull-owner-dietrich-mateschitz-dead-at-78-1102539433.html
Red Bull Owner, Dietrich Mateschitz, Dead at 78
world
europe
red bull
red bull racing
Dietrich Mateschitz, the owner and co-founder of Red Bull died after battling a long illness. The news was confirmed by his Formula 1(F1) Racing Team and Redbull’s website on Saturday. Mareschitz is survived by his partner Marion Feichtner and his son Mark Gerhardter. He was 78.
Mateschitz co-founded Red Bull
with Chaleo Yoovidhya who had developed and sold a similar drink called Krating Daeng in Thailand. They modified the recipe for Western audiences. According to Red Bull's website, 9.8 billion cans of Red Bull were sold in 2021.
Mateschitz graduated from the Vienna University of Economics and Business in 1972, studying marketing. He then worked for Unilever and a cosmetic company before co-founding Red Bull with Yoovidhya in 1984. The first Red Bull was sold in 1987, Krating Daeng is still sold in Thai markets and still includes the same logo of a red bull that is seen on Red Bull cans in the West.
Mateschitz owned 49% of the Red Bull brand.
The company’s move into extreme sports, particularly F1 racing, was spearheaded by Mateschitz. Red Bull entered into F1 in 1995, initially partnering with Sauber. In 2004, Mateschitz purchased Jaguar Racing Team and renamed it Red Bull Racing.
It has since won four constructor cups and may clinch a fifth on Sunday at the US Grand Prix. Red Bull Racing has also captured
six drivers’ titles during Mateschitz’s ownership.
Mateschitz also owns four soccer teams: Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bulls Brasil, and Leipzig Football team, and two ice hockey teams: EHC München and EC Red Bull Salzburg.
“I am deeply saddened by the news that Dietrich Mateschitz, a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula 1 family has passed away,” Formula 1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali said
. “He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and created the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world.”