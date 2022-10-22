https://sputniknews.com/20221022/private-jet-carrying-5-germans-disappears-near-costa-rica-1102528463.html

Private Jet Carrying 5 Germans Disappears Near Costa Rica

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A small private plane with five German citizens on board has gone missing after departing from Mexico off the coast of Costa Rica, Costa... 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

The minister added that after the loss of contact with the aircraft, an emergency protocol was activated with the participation of the coast guard and the air surveillance service. Due to bad weather conditions, however, the search mission was suspended but will be resumed at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday.At the moment, the identities of the pilot and passengers have not been disclosed.

