Liz Truss Out as PM: Will Boris Johnson Make a Comeback?
Liz Truss out as PM: Will Boris Johnson make a comeback?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide-variety of topics, including the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the possibility of former PM Boris Johnson returning.
Abayomi Azikiwe - Editor of Pan-African News WireTommy Sheridan - Former Scottish MPJohn Kiriakou - Whistleblower and host of Political MisfitsIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Abayomi Azikiwe to discuss the dirty war on Ethiopia and the prospect of a peace deal between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government in the Tigray region.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Tommy Sheridan to discuss the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and reports about ex-PM Boris Johnson returning to Great Britain.In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to talk about the disappearance of an ABC News producer after leaking a story about the US military, along with the persecution of whistleblowers in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Liz Truss Out as PM: Will Boris Johnson Make a Comeback?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide variety of topics, including the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and the possibility of former PM Boris Johnson returning.
Abayomi Azikiwe - Editor of Pan-African News Wire
Tommy Sheridan - Former Scottish MP
John Kiriakou - Whistleblower and host of Political Misfits
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Abayomi Azikiwe to discuss the dirty war on Ethiopia and the prospect of a peace deal between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government in the Tigray region.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Tommy Sheridan to discuss the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and reports about ex-PM Boris Johnson returning to Great Britain.
In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to talk about the disappearance of an ABC News producer after leaking a story about the US military, along with the persecution of whistleblowers in the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik