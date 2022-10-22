https://sputniknews.com/20221022/jail-time-for-bannon-corporate-courts-disappearing-journos-midterms-1102516090.html

Jail Time for Bannon, Corporate Courts, Disappearing Journos, Midterms

Lawyer and writer Steven Donziger, known for leading a legal battle against Chevron Corporation related to its contamination of the Ecuadorian rainforest, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the unanimous Supreme Court decision to request the Department of Justice explain and defend their decision to allow his prosecution, New Jersey’s lawsuit against major oil companies, and an upcoming Supreme Court case that could end all semblance of democracy in US elections.Will Merrifield, director at The Center for Social Housing and Public Investment, discusses the housing crisis in Washington, DC, how it relates to national trends of rising rents and spreading privatization of public housing, and a proposed bill in D to provide truly affordable, mixed-income social housing.Award-winning political cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall discusses Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress sentence, Ukraine’s affect on the US midterm elections, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s prospects with an increasingly likely Republican House post-midterms, the mysterious disappearance of ABC journalist James Meek, and Democratic candidates saying thanks but no thanks to Biden’s assistance.Eugene Craig, Republican strategist, grassroots activist, and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party, discusses the key midterm elections in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada, and key gubernatorial races in Oklahoma and Arizona.The Misfits also discuss Kevin Spacey dodging assault charges, ophthalmological horrors, and an English gardener’s struggle to prevent passersby from groping his bush.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

