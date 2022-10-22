International
Close-Up Shot of Ant's 'Face' Shocks & Amuses Online Crowd
Close-Up Shot of Ant's 'Face' Shocks & Amuses Online Crowd
Even as some netizens started referencing horror movies while commenting on the ant’s picture, others appeared more amused than horrified by what they saw. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International
A simple submission to a microphotography contest ended up being regarded as a stuff of nightmares by some social media users when the image in question went viral.The picture, a close-up photo of an ant’s face, was sent to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas from Lithuania.Using 5X objective lens magnification, Kavaliauskas produced an image that may be mistaken for a still from a horror film, showing all the details of the ant’s face.While quite a few netizens agreed that the picture resembles a horror movie prop, with some even referencing such classics as the 1954 sci-fi monster film “Them” about giant ants, many appeared more amused than scared by this revelation.And some even openly joked about what an ant’s face should look like.
13:47 GMT 22.10.2022
Andrei Dergalin
Even as some netizens started referencing horror movies while commenting on the ant’s picture, others appeared more amused than horrified by what they saw.
A simple submission to a microphotography contest ended up being regarded as a stuff of nightmares by some social media users when the image in question went viral.
The picture, a close-up photo of an ant’s face, was sent to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas from Lithuania.
Using 5X objective lens magnification, Kavaliauskas produced an image that may be mistaken for a still from a horror film, showing all the details of the ant’s face.
While quite a few netizens agreed that the picture resembles a horror movie prop, with some even referencing such classics as the 1954 sci-fi monster film “Them” about giant ants, many appeared more amused than scared by this revelation.
And some even openly joked about what an ant’s face should look like.
