Close-Up Shot of Ant's 'Face' Shocks & Amuses Online Crowd
Even as some netizens started referencing horror movies while commenting on the ant’s picture, others appeared more amused than horrified by what they saw.
A simple submission to a microphotography contest ended up being regarded as a stuff of nightmares by some social media users when the image in question went viral.
The picture, a close-up photo of an ant’s face, was sent to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas from Lithuania.
Using 5X objective lens magnification, Kavaliauskas produced an image that may be mistaken for a still from a horror film, showing all the details of the ant’s face.
Image from a horror movie? Nope. That’s the very real face of an ant.— Rebekah McKendry, PhD (@RebekahMcKendry) October 17, 2022
An ant.
Now you have to think about that all night. pic.twitter.com/HOWLTlnfJ1
While quite a few netizens agreed that the picture resembles a horror movie prop, with some even referencing such classics as the 1954 sci-fi monster film “Them” about giant ants, many appeared more amused than scared by this revelation.
Screenshot of a tweet about a close-up photo of an ant's "face"
Thanks! pic.twitter.com/eKrOBwFyVJ— Monster Movie Happy Hour (@monstersndrinks) October 17, 2022
Screenshot of a tweet about a close-up photo of an ant's "face"
And some even openly joked about what an ant’s face should look like.
No I'm sorry this is what an ant's face looks like pic.twitter.com/nyNXSTjqhJ— Regina (@xdregina) October 20, 2022