https://sputniknews.com/20221022/close-up-shot-of-ants-face-shocks--amuses-online-crowd-1102532868.html

Close-Up Shot of Ant's 'Face' Shocks & Amuses Online Crowd

Close-Up Shot of Ant's 'Face' Shocks & Amuses Online Crowd

Even as some netizens started referencing horror movies while commenting on the ant’s picture, others appeared more amused than horrified by what they saw. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-22T13:47+0000

2022-10-22T13:47+0000

2022-10-22T13:47+0000

viral

ant

picture

social media

reaction

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/16/1102534247_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_1c4eff4905a2324b6d12c13725199d15.jpg

A simple submission to a microphotography contest ended up being regarded as a stuff of nightmares by some social media users when the image in question went viral.The picture, a close-up photo of an ant’s face, was sent to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas from Lithuania.Using 5X objective lens magnification, Kavaliauskas produced an image that may be mistaken for a still from a horror film, showing all the details of the ant’s face.While quite a few netizens agreed that the picture resembles a horror movie prop, with some even referencing such classics as the 1954 sci-fi monster film “Them” about giant ants, many appeared more amused than scared by this revelation.And some even openly joked about what an ant’s face should look like.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ant, picture, social media, reaction