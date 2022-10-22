https://sputniknews.com/20221022/bookies-taking-bets-on-aubergine-boris-to-succeed-lettuce-truss-as-uk-pm-1102524624.html

Bookies Taking Bеts on 'Aubergine Boris' to Succeed 'Lettuce Truss’ as UK PM

Bookies Taking Bеts on 'Aubergine Boris' to Succeed 'Lettuce Truss' as UK PM

After PM Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, yet another leadership race kicked off in the UK's Conservative Party.

According to the Daily Star, Boris Johnson has returned to the UK from the Caribbean to get his old job back, citing supporters of the politicians.The newspaper issued a sarcastic piece featuring a collage of "Aubergine Boris" lined up to replace Liz Truss, after she was defeated by a lettuce, in reference to the now-famous decomposing lettuce which outlasted her tenure.According to the report, BoJo's supporters believe he has "unfinished business" at Downing Street.The newspaper cited trade minister Sir James Duddridge suggesting that Boris would run for PM.Among Tories, who reportedly back Johnson’s potential comeback are also Jacob Rees-Mogg, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Simon Clarke and Ben Wallace. However, to enter the competition, he needs to gain support from 100 Conservative MPs by Monday.In the meantime, the Daily Star cited Bookies Ladbrokes’ odds on who is to be the next PM - with Johnson running at 6/4, while ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak was 5/6 and Commons leader Penny Mordaunt 11/2.On Thursday, Prime Minister Liz Truss stepped down after less than two months in office, becoming the shortest-serving UK prime minister in the country's history. Now, the Conservatives will hold an online poll, and the results of the vote are expected on September 27.

