Liz Truss Quits After 45 Days on the Job

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Zelensky denying he ordered the attack on the Crimea... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Zelensky denying he ordered the attack on the Crimea bridge, and Kevin Spacey found not liable in sexual misconduct trial.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Liz Truss Resigns, The British Pound, and Winter Coming for EnglandTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Fox Can't Afford to Fire Tucker Carlson, Open Racism, and MarxismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Keir Starmer, Democrats have lost the public, and advanced technology. Jamarl spoke about the recent resignation of Liz Truss and why people keep quitting the Prime Minister position in the United Kingdom. Jamarl commented on the ACT scores of American children and how education is broken in America.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the different points of view allowed on Fox, billions for Ukraine, and establishment Republicans supporting NATO. Tyler spoke about open racism on MSNBC and Marxism in our education system. Tyler talked about the three best books to read about the JFK assassination and the programming in the American education system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Liz Truss Resigns, The British Pound, and Winter Coming for England
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Fox Can't Afford to Fire Tucker Carlson, Open Racism, and Marxism
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Keir Starmer, Democrats have lost the public, and advanced technology. Jamarl spoke about the recent resignation of Liz Truss and why people keep quitting the Prime Minister position in the United Kingdom. Jamarl commented on the ACT scores of American children and how education is broken in America.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the different points of view allowed on Fox, billions for Ukraine, and establishment Republicans supporting NATO. Tyler spoke about open racism on MSNBC and Marxism in our education system. Tyler talked about the three best books to read about the JFK assassination and the programming in the American education system.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik