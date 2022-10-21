https://sputniknews.com/20221021/liz-truss-quits-after-45-days-on-the-job-1102480340.html

Liz Truss Quits After 45 Days on the Job

Liz Truss Quits After 45 Days on the Job

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Zelensky denying he ordered the attack on the Crimea... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T08:14+0000

2022-10-21T08:14+0000

2022-10-21T08:14+0000

the backstory

ufo

parliament

covid-19

liz truss

radio

radio sputnik

volodymyr zelensky

kevin spacey

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102480194_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9d25fbe01750abdf6ff6aac5b245aba9.png

Liz Truss Quits After 45 Days on the Job On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Zelensky denying he ordered the attack on the Crimea bridge, and Kevin Spacey found not liable in sexual misconduct trial.

Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Liz Truss Resigns, The British Pound, and Winter Coming for EnglandTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Fox Can't Afford to Fire Tucker Carlson, Open Racism, and MarxismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about Keir Starmer, Democrats have lost the public, and advanced technology. Jamarl spoke about the recent resignation of Liz Truss and why people keep quitting the Prime Minister position in the United Kingdom. Jamarl commented on the ACT scores of American children and how education is broken in America.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the different points of view allowed on Fox, billions for Ukraine, and establishment Republicans supporting NATO. Tyler spoke about open racism on MSNBC and Marxism in our education system. Tyler talked about the three best books to read about the JFK assassination and the programming in the American education system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

ufo, parliament, covid-19, liz truss, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, volodymyr zelensky, kevin spacey