US Woman Allegedly Unleashed Swarm of Bees on Police Carrying Out Eviction Order

US Woman Allegedly Unleashed Swarm of Bees on Police Carrying Out Eviction Order

A woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Oct. 12 after “unleashing” an angry swarm of bees on police officers attempting to carry out an eviction, it was recently revealed. She was arraigned on the same day and released without bail after pleading not guilty.According to statements made by the sheriff’s office, Rorie Woods, 55, pulled into the house’s driveway with her dog in her vehicle, which was towing a trailer stacked with man-made beehives. She then exited the vehicle and broke open the top of one of the hives, releasing the bees upon officers tasked with carrying out the eviction.At least one officer was stung on the face and neck. Her dog, which remained inside the vehicle, was unharmed."This woman, who traveled here, put lives in danger as several of the staff on the scene are allergic to bees," Sheriff Nick Cocchi said. "We had one staff member go to the hospital and luckily, he was alright or she would be facing manslaughter charges."According to research, it would take approximately 22 stings per kilogram of body weight to kill the average human – in other words, most adults without venom allergies can withstand over 1,300 stings. Unlike with snake venom, there are currently no commercially produced antivenoms for bee venom.Despite an officer allegedly informing Woods that some of the deputies were allergic to bees, Woods continued to open more beehives aggressively, knocking them off of her trailer and sending the disturbed bees swarming into the air – at which point, according to multiple reports, Woods donned a beekeeper’s suit to protect herself from the angry insects.Woods’ attorney denied that she made that statement. Woods has since been charged with seven counts of felony assault and one count of misdemeanor battery."We are always prepared for protests when it comes to evictions, but a majority of the groups who protest understand that we are just doing our statutory duty in accordance with state law," Cocchi said in a statement.Some of the deputies took shelter inside Woods’ large home, while others tried to stop her, but were stung in the process. The bees also stung several bystanders, who were protesting Woods’ arrest."And they appreciate how we go above and beyond to help the people being evicted with anything they need from food and temporary shelter, to long term housing, employment, and mental health and substance use disorder treatment... I support people’s right to protest peacefully but when you cross the line and put my staff and the public in danger, I promise you will be arrested,” Cocchi continued.None of the injuries incurred by the officers were considered serious by medical professionals, and it remains unclear if Woods knew the occupant of the house facing eviction.

