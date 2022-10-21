https://sputniknews.com/20221021/us-refused-to-issue-visas-to-russia-for-iaea-conference-rosatom-says-1102508355.html

US Refused to Issue Visas to Russia for IAEA Conference, Rosatom Says

International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century will be held in Washington on October 26-28.According to Rosatom, members of the Russian delegation did not receive US visas.Washington previously showed reluctance to grant visas to Russian diplomats, who were coming in the country to participate in United Nations events, prompting Moscow to voice protests. Russia repeatedly lambasted Washington, reminding US officials that issuing visas to foreign representatives for international events is not their privilege, but an obligation.

