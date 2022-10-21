US Refused to Issue Visas to Russia for IAEA Conference, Rosatom Says

International
International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century will be held in Washington on October 26-28.According to Rosatom, members of the Russian delegation did not receive US visas.Washington previously showed reluctance to grant visas to Russian diplomats, who were coming in the country to participate in United Nations events, prompting Moscow to voice protests. Russia repeatedly lambasted Washington, reminding US officials that issuing visas to foreign representatives for international events is not their privilege, but an obligation.
14:35 GMT 21.10.2022
A flag is set to half mast in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) building in Vienna, Austria, Monday, July 22, 2019.
© AP Photo / Ronald Zak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia was not allowed to participate in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference in the United States, state-run atomic energy agency Rosatom said on Friday.
International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st Century will be held in Washington on October 26-28.
According to Rosatom, members of the Russian delegation did not receive US visas.

"Thus, the US side essentially blocked Russia's participation in this international IAEA conference … We consider this a manifestation of disrespect on the part of the United States towards the IAEA, the central international organization responsible for cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of atomic energy,” Rosatom said in a statement.

Washington previously showed reluctance to grant visas to Russian diplomats, who were coming in the country to participate in United Nations events, prompting Moscow to voice protests. Russia repeatedly lambasted Washington, reminding US officials that issuing visas to foreign representatives for international events is not their privilege, but an obligation.
