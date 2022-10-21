https://sputniknews.com/20221021/mcconnell-says-senate-republican-majority-to-focus-on-delivery-of-weapons-aid-to-ukraine-1102514088.html

McConnell Says Senate Republican Majority to Focus on Delivery of Weapons, Aid to Ukraine

McConnell Says Senate Republican Majority to Focus on Delivery of Weapons, Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday that should Republicans become the majority in the midterms elections in... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T17:23+0000

2022-10-21T17:23+0000

2022-10-21T17:23+0000

world

us

mitch mcconnell

ukraine

aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244952_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7d9b12452dc17e63d590c70105ddf5.jpg

"A Republican majority in the Senate will focus its oversight on ensuring timely delivery of needed weapons and greater allied assistance to Ukraine," McConnell said in a statement.The Minority Leader also vowed that Republicans will concentrate their efforts on rebuilding and modernizing the US military, as well as on confronting terrorist states, including Iran, and shoring up defenses in Asia.In addition, McConnell accused Russia of "weaponizing" energy resources and called unacceptable the Biden administration drawing oil from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve to improve Democrats’ low approval ratings ahead of midterm elections.The Democrats are risking US national security to try to cover the loses of their own energy policies, he added.President Joe Biden recently announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, completing the release of 180 million barrels authorized by him in March. The releases created additional supply to refineries, bringing down fuel prices that at one point hit record high of over $5 per gallon.

https://sputniknews.com/20221021/biden-worried-ukraine-aid-may-be-jeopardized-if-republicans-win-midterm-elections-1102481499.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, mitch mcconnell, ukraine, aid