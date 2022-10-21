https://sputniknews.com/20221021/fbi-iran-backed-hacker-group-may-be-threat-ahead-of-us-midterm-vote-1102519198.html

FBI: Iran-Backed Hacker Group May Be Threat Ahead of US Midterm Vote

FBI: Iran-Backed Hacker Group May Be Threat Ahead of US Midterm Vote

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI issued an alert claiming that the Iranian-backed hacker group Emennet Pasargad may present a threat to US entities ahead of the... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-21T23:17+0000

2022-10-21T23:17+0000

2022-10-21T23:16+0000

americas

us midterm elections

fbi

hacker

alert

iran

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089329322_0:275:3076:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_5fb812a467225e3cba35d5f476edf197.jpg

"Within the past year, the FBI has identified a destructive cyber attack against a US organization – indicating the group remains a cyber threat to the United States," the FBI said in a report. "According to FBI information the Iranian cyber threat group Emennet Pasargad has been conducting hack-and-leak operations against organizations primarily in Israel."Although Emennet’s latest attacks have primarily targeted Israel, the FBI judges the hacker group may potentially target US entities as seen during Emennet’s cyber-enabled information operation that targeted the 2020 US presidential election, the report said.The FBI assesses that Emennet aims to undermine public confidence in the security of their victims' network and data, as well as embarrass victim companies and targeted countries, the report said.In 2021, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Emennet and six Iranians with ties to the hacker group, accusing them of meddling in the 2020 US presidential election.

https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-voters-trust-republicans-to-handle-crime-better-than-democrats-poll-reveals-ahead-of-midterms-1101226877.html

americas

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us midterm elections, fbi, hacker, alert, iran, us