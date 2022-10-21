International
FBI: Iran-Backed Hacker Group May Be Threat Ahead of US Midterm Vote
FBI: Iran-Backed Hacker Group May Be Threat Ahead of US Midterm Vote
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI issued an alert claiming that the Iranian-backed hacker group Emennet Pasargad may present a threat to US entities ahead of the... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
"Within the past year, the FBI has identified a destructive cyber attack against a US organization – indicating the group remains a cyber threat to the United States," the FBI said in a report. "According to FBI information the Iranian cyber threat group Emennet Pasargad has been conducting hack-and-leak operations against organizations primarily in Israel."Although Emennet’s latest attacks have primarily targeted Israel, the FBI judges the hacker group may potentially target US entities as seen during Emennet’s cyber-enabled information operation that targeted the 2020 US presidential election, the report said.The FBI assesses that Emennet aims to undermine public confidence in the security of their victims' network and data, as well as embarrass victim companies and targeted countries, the report said.In 2021, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Emennet and six Iranians with ties to the hacker group, accusing them of meddling in the 2020 US presidential election.
us midterm elections, fbi, hacker, alert, iran, us
FBI: Iran-Backed Hacker Group May Be Threat Ahead of US Midterm Vote

23:17 GMT 21.10.2022
Hacker
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI issued an alert claiming that the Iranian-backed hacker group Emennet Pasargad may present a threat to US entities ahead of the midterm elections in November.
"Within the past year, the FBI has identified a destructive cyber attack against a US organization – indicating the group remains a cyber threat to the United States," the FBI said in a report. "According to FBI information the Iranian cyber threat group Emennet Pasargad has been conducting hack-and-leak operations against organizations primarily in Israel."
Although Emennet’s latest attacks have primarily targeted Israel, the FBI judges the hacker group may potentially target US entities as seen during Emennet’s cyber-enabled information operation that targeted the 2020 US presidential election, the report said.
The FBI assesses that Emennet aims to undermine public confidence in the security of their victims' network and data, as well as embarrass victim companies and targeted countries, the report said.
In 2021, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Emennet and six Iranians with ties to the hacker group, accusing them of meddling in the 2020 US presidential election.
