‘Everyone Wants It Passed’: Experts Predict Minimal Interference in Ukraine Aid if GOP Wins Midterms
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he was “worried” about the future of US aid to Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian forces since February... 21.10.2022, Sputnik International
Biden’s comment came after US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who stands poised to become House Speaker if Republicans win a majority in the lower congressional chamber in the midterm elections next month, said he would be "unwilling to write a blank check" for Ukraine aid.NBC News reported on Thursday that Democrats might try to rush passage of a massive $50 billion Ukraine aid bill due to such fears. That is close to the $65 billion Congress has allocated for Kiev since February, when Russia launched its special military operation in what was then eastern Ukraine with the aim of destroying neo-Nazi forces persecuting Russophones. Last month, four Ukrainian regions with Russian-speaking majorities voted to leave Ukraine and join the Russian Federation.Professor David Woodard, Clemson University political scientist and former political consultant for Republican congressmen, told Sputnik on Friday that “many Republican legislators want to have their pictures taken in Ukraine next to American weapons shipped to destroy the Russians.”“The passage of the Ukraine package is not a matter of having the votes. Everyone wants it passed, but the problem is who will get credit given the looming midterm vote. Republicans do not want Biden to call a press conference to brag about his aid accomplishment. Public opinion polls show that Americans now believe that Ukraine will win the war against Russia, but the unending conflict drains political support. Americans like quick wars and immediate victories,” Woodard said.Woodard told Sputnik that while Americans might care about what’s going on in Ukraine, polls show their priorities are clearly focused on domestic concerns going into the November 8 elections.“The most dangerous issue in American politics is economic instability. It was that way in the 1930s, the 1950s and the period of instability in the post-Cold War era. Inflation poses a real danger to the ruling Democratic majority and I have told you before that I think the GOP could get 50 seats, well at least 30 seats, in the House,” Woodard added.However, Timothy Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, pointed out that there are indeed some Republicans who will have at least some objections to any new aid bills for Ukraine.“The possibility of passing such an aid package will depend in part on what happens in the midterm elections. If Republicans take control of both chambers, it might reduce the possibility. Democrats might try to pass such a package in the ‘lame duck’ session (i.e., before the new Congress takes office in January), but some who were defeated might not be interested in doing much during that time,” he explained.“Once the new Congress is in place, if Republicans are in control of one or both chambers, there may be enough of them who are particularly concerned with increased spending that they may try to delay or stop such a package. In addition, if the situation changes in Ukraine dramatically in the next few months, it could change the possibility or size of an aid package.”“Even if Republicans gain control of both chambers of Congress, what they will be willing to do will depend on how large their majorities are and what the particular situation is in Ukraine at that time. Even so, one likely possibility is that the funds would be more targeted. By that I mean that the money or aid might be more specific or for more specific purposes. Some of this is done already, but more could probably be done to ensure that the aid is being used the way intended.”By contrast, Woodard predicted that “if the Republicans win in November, they will rush to send aid to Ukraine.”Dr. Harvey Schantz, professor of political science at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, predicted that a GOP victory in November would mean that “Republicans will increase scrutiny of Biden Administration decision-making with respect to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for diplomatic solutions.”However, Schantz said that much of the present ambiguity about that approach is derived from the contentious internal power struggle in the Republican Party.However, he noted that former US President Donald Trump, who has been outspokenly against US aid to Ukraine as well as McCarthy’s leadership in the House, could “throw a monkey wrench” into the California lawmaker’s plans.“Trump, if he so chooses, could make it difficult for McCarthy to win a majority of the Republican Conference. The Republicans least inclined to support further aid to Ukraine are those most closely associated with Donald Trump and the Freedom Caucus, including Jim Jordan of Ohio, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado,” he noted.“McCarthy is saying we must be prudent in how Congress spends scarce resources and should keep oversight of the money to make sure that expenditures are used for the intended purposes, ideas to which all Republicans subscribe,” Schantz added.“While aid to Ukraine is a contentious issue, it is far from the number one concern of American voters as we head into the midterm elections,” he said. “Moreover, Ukraine aid is not an issue that Republicans want to emphasize in the campaign stretch run, preferring to focus upon economic concerns. Overall issues of foreign policy are of secondary concern among the American public.”
