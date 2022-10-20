International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/scientists-mull-prospects-of-climate-change-induced-viral-spillover-1102477865.html
Scientists Mull Prospects of Climate Change-Induced Viral 'Spillover'
Scientists Mull Prospects of Climate Change-Induced Viral 'Spillover'
The researchers did point out that they weren’t attempting to forecast any precise pandemic. 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-20T19:03+0000
2022-10-20T19:03+0000
science & tech
arctic
viruses
spillover
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106788/63/1067886364_0:296:6001:3671_1920x0_80_0_0_3e6e459b64a84d403c0c74d302b94b91.jpg
With the climate on our planet getting warmer and glaciers melting, the world may be standing on the brink of a veritable viral “spillover” as viruses that currently reside in the Arctic come in contact with new hosts.Having examined sediment samples from Lake Hazen in Canada, the largest lake north of the Arctic Circle, a team of scientists sequenced samples for DNA and RNA.The subsequent analysis of viruses found in the lake and of their hosts displayed pronounced differences between them, "which is directly correlated to the risk of spillover," Aris-Brosou warned.Audree Lemieux, first author of the research, also pointed out that more sediment being deposited in the lake due to an increase of the flow of water from melting glaciers is going to “bring together hosts and viruses that would not normally encounter each other."The authors of the new study, however, did note that they do not forecast any precise spillover or pandemic, with Lemieux noting that “the likelihood of dramatic events remains very low”.They did explain, however, that warmer weather creates the risk of new potential hosts moving into the previously inhospitable regions and coming into contact with viruses there."It could be anything from ticks to mosquitoes to certain animals, to bacteria and viruses themselves," said Lemieux. "It's really unpredictable (...) and the effect of spillover itself is very unpredictable, it can range from benign to an actual pandemic.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/deadly-marburg-virus-identified-in-ghana--1097439300.html
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106788/63/1067886364_356:0:5643:3965_1920x0_80_0_0_f390f5f6537fd7ffdf3a4709c3455371.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic, viruses, spillover
arctic, viruses, spillover

Scientists Mull Prospects of Climate Change-Induced Viral 'Spillover'

19:03 GMT 20.10.2022
© AP Photo / David GoldmanSea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming
Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2022
© AP Photo / David Goldman
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The researchers did point out that they weren’t attempting to forecast any precise pandemic.
With the climate on our planet getting warmer and glaciers melting, the world may be standing on the brink of a veritable viral “spillover” as viruses that currently reside in the Arctic come in contact with new hosts.
Having examined sediment samples from Lake Hazen in Canada, the largest lake north of the Arctic Circle, a team of scientists sequenced samples for DNA and RNA.
“This enabled us to know what viruses are in a given environment, and what potential hosts are also present," Stephane Aris-Brosou, associate professor in the University of Ottawa's biology department, who led the research, said.
The subsequent analysis of viruses found in the lake and of their hosts displayed pronounced differences between them, "which is directly correlated to the risk of spillover," Aris-Brosou warned.
Audree Lemieux, first author of the research, also pointed out that more sediment being deposited in the lake due to an increase of the flow of water from melting glaciers is going to “bring together hosts and viruses that would not normally encounter each other."
Virus 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
Deadly Marburg Virus Identified in Ghana
19 July, 03:29 GMT
The authors of the new study, however, did note that they do not forecast any precise spillover or pandemic, with Lemieux noting that “the likelihood of dramatic events remains very low”.
They did explain, however, that warmer weather creates the risk of new potential hosts moving into the previously inhospitable regions and coming into contact with viruses there.
"It could be anything from ticks to mosquitoes to certain animals, to bacteria and viruses themselves," said Lemieux. "It's really unpredictable (...) and the effect of spillover itself is very unpredictable, it can range from benign to an actual pandemic.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала