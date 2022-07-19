https://sputniknews.com/20220719/deadly-marburg-virus-identified-in-ghana--1097439300.html
Deadly Marburg Virus Identified in Ghana
Deadly Marburg Virus Identified in Ghana
Marburg is a haemorrhagic fever disease that has a very high fatality rate in humans. So far, all recorded cases have occurred in Africa.
Two cases of the extremely deadly Marburg virus have been identified in Ghana, a first for the West African nation.
The disease was suspected to be in the country after two individuals had blood tests last month that indicated they were infected with the Marburg virus. Samples were sent to the Pasteur Institute in Senegal where the results were confirmed. The two patients have since died, they were unrelated.
In previous outbreaks, the Ebola-like virus had fatality rates ranging between 24% and 88%. There are no known effective treatments or vaccines for the disease.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it an official outbreak in Ghana, but even before the cases were confirmed, the WHO already started setting things up.
“The health authorities are on the ground investigating the situation and preparing for a possible outbreak response. We are working closely with the country to ramp up detection, track contacts, [and] be ready to control the spread of the virus,” Dr. Francis Kasolo, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Ghana said earlier this month before the cases were confirmed.
With the cases now confirmed, the WHO is utilizing those resources to prevent further spread of the virus.
“This is good because without immediate and decisive action, Marburg can easily get out of hand,” said WHO regional director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti. “WHO is on the ground supporting health authorities and now that the outbreak is declared, we are marshaling more resources for the response.”
At least 98 people identified as close contacts have been placed under quarantine.
Marburg is spread from infected animals, particularly bats. The WHO is advising residents to stay out of caves where bats may be present and to cook their meat thoroughly.
There was one other confirmed case of Marburg in West Africa before, in Guinea in August of last year. The disease was contained and the WHO declared the end of the outbreak in that country in September.
Previous cases in Africa included individuals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.