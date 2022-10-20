https://sputniknews.com/20221020/new-swedish-foreign-minister-to-make-first-trip-to-finland-1102464806.html
New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland
New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will travel to neighboring Finland on Friday for his first trip since taking office this week. 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-20T13:44+0000
2022-10-20T13:44+0000
2022-10-20T13:44+0000
world
europe
sweden
finland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102464497_0:201:2925:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_0908efb1ba39d1ae732a64068cee57f5.jpg
The two diplomats will discuss support to Ukraine and "topical NATO matters," the Finnish foreign ministry said.Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, presented his cabinet line-up on Tuesday. The three-party minority coalition government will be backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102464497_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcc182be9b5942ceb81b8a5005c67c7d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, sweden, finland
New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will travel to neighboring Finland on Friday for his first trip since taking office this week.
"It is great that Minister Billstrom has the opportunity to visit Finland so soon. Sweden is Finland’s most important bilateral partner," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.
The two diplomats will discuss support to Ukraine and "topical NATO matters," the Finnish foreign ministry said.
Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, presented his cabinet line-up on Tuesday. The three-party minority coalition government will be backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.