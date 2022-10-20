International
Sputnik International
New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland
New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will travel to neighboring Finland on Friday for his first trip since taking office this week. 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
The two diplomats will discuss support to Ukraine and "topical NATO matters," the Finnish foreign ministry said.
Sweden's new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, presented his cabinet line-up on Tuesday. The three-party minority coalition government will be backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.
New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland

13:44 GMT 20.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / GEORGES GOBETSwedish former Migration and Asylum Policy Minister Tobias Billstrom talks to the press on October 8, 2013, before a Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting at the Kirchberg Conference Center in Luxembourg.
Swedish former Migration and Asylum Policy Minister Tobias Billstrom talks to the press on October 8, 2013, before a Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting at the Kirchberg Conference Center in Luxembourg.
© AFP 2022 / GEORGES GOBET
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will travel to neighboring Finland on Friday for his first trip since taking office this week.

"It is great that Minister Billstrom has the opportunity to visit Finland so soon. Sweden is Finland’s most important bilateral partner," Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.

The two diplomats will discuss support to Ukraine and "topical NATO matters," the Finnish foreign ministry said.
Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, presented his cabinet line-up on Tuesday. The three-party minority coalition government will be backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.
Заголовок открываемого материала