New Swedish Foreign Minister to Make First Trip to Finland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will travel to neighboring Finland on Friday for his first trip since taking office this week.

The two diplomats will discuss support to Ukraine and "topical NATO matters," the Finnish foreign ministry said.Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, presented his cabinet line-up on Tuesday. The three-party minority coalition government will be backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats for the first time in the Nordic nation's history.

