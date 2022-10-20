https://sputniknews.com/20221020/moldovagaz-says-paid-gazprom-off-for-september-gas-supplies-on-time-1102460366.html

Moldovagaz Says Paid Gazprom Off for September Gas Supplies on Time

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovagaz said on Thursday that the company had paid Gazprom off for September gas supplies on time and transferred an advance payment... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

In early October, the Russian energy giant stated that it reserves the right to completely halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20 in case of violation of gas payment obligations.The country faced weeks of protests, with protestors demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections due to an acute energy crisis.

