Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Moldovagaz Says Paid Gazprom Off for September Gas Supplies on Time
Moldovagaz Says Paid Gazprom Off for September Gas Supplies on Time
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovagaz said on Thursday that the company had paid Gazprom off for September gas supplies on time and transferred an advance payment
In early October, the Russian energy giant stated that it reserves the right to completely halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20 in case of violation of gas payment obligations.The country faced weeks of protests, with protestors demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections due to an acute energy crisis.
International
India
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovagaz said on Thursday that the company had paid Gazprom off for September gas supplies on time and transferred an advance payment for October deliveries.

"With the assistance of the Moldovan government, Moldovagaz transferred $53.5 million to Gazprom for September natural gas supplies. The company also transferred $27.4 million to the supplier as an advance payment in the amount of 50% of the total payment for supplies for October," the head of the company, Vadim Ceban, wrote on Telegram.

In early October, the Russian energy giant stated that it reserves the right to completely halt gas supplies to Moldova by October 20 in case of violation of gas payment obligations.
The country faced weeks of protests, with protestors demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections due to an acute energy crisis.
