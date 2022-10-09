International
LIVE: Anti-Government Protesters Take to the Streets in Moldova's Kishinev
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221009/anti-government-protesters-take-to-the-streets-in-moldovas-kishinev-1101648586.html
Anti-Government Protesters Take to the Streets in Moldova's Kishinev
Anti-Government Protesters Take to the Streets in Moldova's Kishinev
Demonstrations against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with protestors demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-09T11:54+0000
2022-10-09T11:54+0000
world
moldova
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101652856_0:23:1359:787_1920x0_80_0_0_4e371b41b90ca11e4fb20ad787d0b9ff.png
Sputnik comes live from Moldova's capital Kishinev, as protesters rally against the government, accusing it of mismanagement and inertia in the face of rampant inflation and the soaring cost of living.The country is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising prices and rocketing inflation. In turn, the authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with inflation reaching 33.5 percent in mid summer - its highest point in 20 years.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protesters rally against government in Kishinev
Protesters rally against government in Kishinev
2022-10-09T11:54+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101652856_140:0:1219:809_1920x0_80_0_0_962fcf95b4411974170717a5a4e80103.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldova, protests, видео
moldova, protests, видео

Anti-Government Protesters Take to the Streets in Moldova's Kishinev

11:54 GMT 09.10.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
Demonstrations against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with protestors demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu and early elections as the economic and energy crisis worsens because of rising energy prices.
Sputnik comes live from Moldova's capital Kishinev, as protesters rally against the government, accusing it of mismanagement and inertia in the face of rampant inflation and the soaring cost of living.
The country is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising prices and rocketing inflation. In turn, the authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil.
In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with inflation reaching 33.5 percent in mid summer - its highest point in 20 years.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала