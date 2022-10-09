https://sputniknews.com/20221009/anti-government-protesters-take-to-the-streets-in-moldovas-kishinev-1101648586.html

Anti-Government Protesters Take to the Streets in Moldova's Kishinev

Demonstrations against the government in Moldova have been going on for more than a month, with protestors demanding the resignation of President Maia Sandu... 09.10.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Moldova's capital Kishinev, as protesters rally against the government, accusing it of mismanagement and inertia in the face of rampant inflation and the soaring cost of living.The country is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising prices and rocketing inflation. In turn, the authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with inflation reaching 33.5 percent in mid summer - its highest point in 20 years.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

