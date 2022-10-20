https://sputniknews.com/20221020/martial-law-in-new-russian-territories-eu-facing-a-wave-of-protests-1102434413.html

Martial Law in New Russian Territories; EU Facing a Wave of Protests

President Putin has declared martial law in the new Russian territories in a move to address Ukrainian offensives. 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine Crisis. President Putin has declared martial law in the new Russian territories in a move to address Ukrainian offensives.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Let Roe Go: Winning Abortion Rights," joins us to discuss the EU economic crisis. The EU will likely face a long-term energy crisis as Qatar advises that they are unable to make up for missing Russian gas.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Republicans appear poised to use the current economic crisis to impose austerity measures on the US electorate.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Several African nations are moving to elect French imperialism from their lands.KJ Noh, peace activist and writer, joins us to discuss Asia. North Korea has fired many artillery shells in response to US and South Korean provocations.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Turkey. Turkey appears to have secured a deal to become Russia's principal gas hub for the EU.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haitians are taking to the streets by the tens of thousands to protest the Biden administration's plan for a military invasion.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst, and co-founder, of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. A key Russia Gate source for the ‘Steele Dossier’ – a controversial document written by a former British spy which claimed illicit ties between ex-US President Donald Trump and the Russian government, has been acquitted on several felony perjury charges on Tuesday.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

