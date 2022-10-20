LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainians Used Electric Shock Torture on Captive Russian Soldiers, Eyewitnesses Say

The situation in the zone of Russia’s special military operation is tense as Ukrainian forces keep making attempts to attack Russian positions, according to Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and the commander of all units in the military operation zone.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

President Vladimir Putin said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

According to the latest Russian Defense Ministry statistics, over 600 Ukrainian military targets have been destroyed in attack drone strikes, and that over 8,000 sorties have been flown. Russian warplanes have made over 34,000 sorties during the course of the special operation since February, and more than 7,000 guided weapons have been used.