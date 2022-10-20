International
https://sputniknews.com/20221020/live-updates-ukrainians-used-electric-shock-torture-on-captive-russian-soldiers-eyewitnesses-say-1102437525.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainians Used Electric Shock Torture on Captive Russian Soldiers, Eyewitnesses Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainians Used Electric Shock Torture on Captive Russian Soldiers, Eyewitnesses Say
The situation in the zone of Russia’s special military operation is tense as Ukrainian forces keep making attempts to attack Russian positions, according to... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-20T04:21+0000
2022-10-20T04:21+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101035591_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_a12717b9ab4e72026d09e5b9be07ff2b.jpg
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101035591_164:0:2893:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_db5c778c4225af0c82fabe8dd6ad6724.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
russia, ukraine, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Russian serviceman is seen in the southern sector in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainians Used Electric Shock Torture on Captive Russian Soldiers, Eyewitnesses Say

04:21 GMT 20.10.2022
Subscribe
International
India
The situation in the zone of Russia’s special military operation is tense as Ukrainian forces keep making attempts to attack Russian positions, according to Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and the commander of all units in the military operation zone.
Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.
President Vladimir Putin said that, through its continued terrorist activities, Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.
According to the latest Russian Defense Ministry statistics, over 600 Ukrainian military targets have been destroyed in attack drone strikes, and that over 8,000 sorties have been flown. Russian warplanes have made over 34,000 sorties during the course of the special operation since February, and more than 7,000 guided weapons have been used.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:21 GMT 20.10.2022
Ukrainians Used Electric Shock Torture on Captive Russian Soldiers, Eyewitnesses Say
Russian servicemen are seen near a front line, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Kharkov region, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainians Used Electric Shock Torture on Captive Russian Soldiers – Eyewitnesses
02:41 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала