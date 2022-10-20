https://sputniknews.com/20221020/eu-slaps-sanctions-on-iran-for-military-assistance-to-russia-1102449714.html
EU Slaps Sanctions on Iran for 'Military Assistance' to Russia

Previously, Tehran rejected accusations of providing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to Russia for the special operation in Ukraine.
President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that the bloc approved a new round of sanctions against the Islamic Republic on Thursday for supporting Moscow.The decision comes after European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that the EU had evidence of Iran's alleged supply of drones to Russia earlier this week, warning about the response.At the same time, the Czech presidency of the EU noted that the sanctions package was approved record-fast.Both Moscow and Tehran denied the supplies, with Russian officials callling the claims disinformation. Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed that drones used by the Russian military in Ukraine are manufactured in the country.Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, as Kiev's attacks prompted mass evacuations of civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op's goal is to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass, as well as to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Previously, Tehran rejected accusations of providing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to Russia for the special operation in Ukraine.
President of the European Council Charles Michel announced that the bloc approved a new round of sanctions against the Islamic Republic on Thursday for supporting Moscow.
"We take swift action against Iran who supports Russia’s war in Ukraine. I welcome the @EUCouncil decision to adopt in record time restrictive measures against those in Iran who provide military support to Russia," he said in a Twitter post.
The decision comes after European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said that the EU had evidence of Iran's alleged supply of drones to Russia earlier this week, warning about the response.
At the same time, the Czech presidency of the EU noted that the sanctions package was approved record-fast.
Both Moscow and Tehran denied the supplies
, with Russian officials callling the claims disinformation. Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy stressed that drones used by the Russian military
in Ukraine are manufactured in the country.
Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, as Kiev's attacks prompted mass evacuations of civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. President Vladimir Putin stressed that the op's goal is to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the people of Donbass, as well as to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine.