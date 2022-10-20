https://sputniknews.com/20221020/fifty-percent-of-america-has-mistrust-in-the-2022-midterm-vote-counting-process-1102434791.html

Fifty Percent of America Has Mistrust in the 2022 Midterm Vote Counting Process

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bill Gates calling the energy crisis in Europe "good", and Putin... 20.10.2022, Sputnik International

Fifty Percent of America Has Mistrust in the 2022 Midterm Vote Counting Process On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Bill Gates calling the energy crisis in Europe "good", and Putin announcing new security measures in Russia.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russian General Surovikin, Martial Law Implemented by Putin, and Terror Attacks by UkraineKim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | 7$ Gas in California, Bullying International Partners, and Biden Hurting the Democrats in 2022In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the recent press conference by General Surovikin, the Western media coverage of Putin's announcement, and the Russian reservists. Mark discussed the rules of engagement for Russia and how they have changed since the referendum vote. Mark spoke about the Western media and how they have forgotten how many times Ukraine has declared Martial Law.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Kim Iversen about the woke ideology in California, Saudi Arabia cut oil production, and Biden hurting America's relationships internationally. Kim spoke about homelessness in California and how Kim would legally deal with homelessness. Kim explained her opinion on Tulsi Gabbard and the timing of her departure from the Democrat party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

