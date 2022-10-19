https://sputniknews.com/20221019/nord-stream-probe-france-strikes-haiti-intervention-health-failures-1102022136.html
Nord Stream Probe, France Strikes, Haiti Intervention, Health Failures
Nord Stream Probe, France Strikes, Haiti Intervention, Health Failures
A nationwide strike challenges the French government, Japan investigates the Unification Church, and Steven Donzinger gets some good news.
NordStream Probe, France Strikes, Haiti Intervention, Health Failures
A nationwide strike challenges the French government, Japan investigates the Unification Church, and Steven Donzinger gets some good news.
Mark Sleboda, foreign affairs and military analyst, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the investigation into the terror attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, what the sudden Swedish desire to investigate the blast without other EU nations means for NATO, and whether 9,000 Russian troops entering Belarus actually signifies an impending ground assault as Western analysts claim.Dr. Kenneth Surin, political and foreign affairs analyst and Duke University professor, discusses France's nationwide trade union strike, the possibility of its expansion into a general strike, how the social crisis has led to an increase in support for left-wing figures like Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and what this means for the future political landscape in France.Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net, discusses the Danchecko trial and its effect on the legacy of Russiagate, EU Foreign Affairs representative Josep Borrel's recent racist commentary, and Tulsi Gabbard's shift further right after attempting to chart an independent path.Danny Shaw, professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies and Race, Ethnicity, Class and Gender at the City University of New York, discusses the increasingly desperate conditions in Port-au-Prince, why Haitians have flown Russian flags at recent demonstrations, and the increasing threat of US intervention on the island.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, discusses the closures of pediatrician and maternity wards nationwide, the recently announced Adderall shortage by the FDA, and how the profit motive warps the healthcare system across the board.The Misfits also discuss the release of oil reserves by the Biden administration in an attempt to save the Democratic party before midterms and moves to free the Pentagon to send more weapons to Ukraine.
Nord Stream Probe, France Strikes, Haiti Intervention, Health Failures
A nationwide strike challenges the French government, Japan investigates the Unification Church, and Steven Donzinger gets some good news.
Mark Sleboda, foreign affairs and military analyst, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss the investigation into the terror attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, what the sudden Swedish desire to investigate the blast without other EU nations means for NATO, and whether 9,000 Russian troops entering Belarus actually signifies an impending ground assault as Western analysts claim.
Dr. Kenneth Surin, political and foreign affairs analyst and Duke University professor, discusses France’s nationwide trade union strike, the possibility of its expansion into a general strike, how the social crisis has led to an increase in support for left-wing figures like Jean-Luc Mélenchon, and what this means for the future political landscape in France.
Jim Kavanagh
, editor of thepolemicist.net
, discusses the Danchecko trial and its effect on the legacy of Russiagate, EU Foreign Affairs representative Josep Borrel’s recent racist commentary, and Tulsi Gabbard’s shift further right after attempting to chart an independent path.
Danny Shaw, professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies and Race, Ethnicity, Class and Gender at the City University of New York, discusses the increasingly desperate conditions in Port-au-Prince, why Haitians have flown Russian flags at recent demonstrations, and the increasing threat of US intervention on the island.
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, discusses the closures of pediatrician and maternity wards nationwide, the recently announced Adderall shortage by the FDA, and how the profit motive warps the healthcare system across the board.
The Misfits also discuss the release of oil reserves by the Biden administration in an attempt to save the Democratic party before midterms and moves to free the Pentagon to send more weapons to Ukraine.
