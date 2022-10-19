https://sputniknews.com/20221019/macron-eyeing-possible-adjourning-of-energy-defense-meeting-with-germany-reports-say-1102070027.html

Macron Eyeing Possible Adjourning of Energy, Defense Meeting With Germany, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a possibility of adjourning a meeting of French and German governments scheduled for October... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

"There isn't enough progress on topics [of discussion], so it's possible the council will be postponed to give us more time to work on them," a French government official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.The source also said that "there are complexities, France and Germany don't always agree," adding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron could hold the meeting but only agree on general principles, without signing a declaration, according to the report.A French government official told the newspaper that energy and defense cooperation between Paris and Berlin had been stalled, particularly on the joint projects, including the Future Combat Air System fighter jet and the Main Ground Combat System tank.The report added that two German officials had confirmed that the negotiations on the text of a joint declaration were ongoing but said that they had no information on a possible postponement of the ministerial council next week.

