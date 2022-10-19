International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20221019/macron-eyeing-possible-adjourning-of-energy-defense-meeting-with-germany-reports-say-1102070027.html
Macron Eyeing Possible Adjourning of Energy, Defense Meeting With Germany, Reports Say
Macron Eyeing Possible Adjourning of Energy, Defense Meeting With Germany, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a possibility of adjourning a meeting of French and German governments scheduled for October... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-19T09:19+0000
2022-10-19T09:19+0000
energy crisis in europe
france
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094589246_0:0:3172:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_5d3a9d009dc4967807c6694d6bb4b558.jpg
"There isn't enough progress on topics [of discussion], so it's possible the council will be postponed to give us more time to work on them," a French government official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.The source also said that "there are complexities, France and Germany don't always agree," adding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron could hold the meeting but only agree on general principles, without signing a declaration, according to the report.A French government official told the newspaper that energy and defense cooperation between Paris and Berlin had been stalled, particularly on the joint projects, including the Future Combat Air System fighter jet and the Main Ground Combat System tank.The report added that two German officials had confirmed that the negotiations on the text of a joint declaration were ongoing but said that they had no information on a possible postponement of the ministerial council next week.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/08/1094589246_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_07523de28d8fd4bd8f8e047607960be7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, emmanuel macron
france, emmanuel macron

Macron Eyeing Possible Adjourning of Energy, Defense Meeting With Germany, Reports Say

09:19 GMT 19.10.2022
© LUDOVIC MARINFrench President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election.
French President and liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron poses before a live interview on the set of French private radio station RTL in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 8, 2022, as part of his political campaign two days before the first round of the French presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2022
© LUDOVIC MARIN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron is considering a possibility of adjourning a meeting of French and German governments scheduled for October 26 near Paris over an alleged lack of progress in energy and defense areas which are set to top the agenda, the Politico news outlet reported, citing sources.
"There isn't enough progress on topics [of discussion], so it's possible the council will be postponed to give us more time to work on them," a French government official was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Tuesday.
The source also said that "there are complexities, France and Germany don't always agree," adding that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron could hold the meeting but only agree on general principles, without signing a declaration, according to the report.
A French government official told the newspaper that energy and defense cooperation between Paris and Berlin had been stalled, particularly on the joint projects, including the Future Combat Air System fighter jet and the Main Ground Combat System tank.
The report added that two German officials had confirmed that the negotiations on the text of a joint declaration were ongoing but said that they had no information on a possible postponement of the ministerial council next week.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала