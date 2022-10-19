https://sputniknews.com/20221019/could-drones-change-the-game-in-western-sahara-1102075077.html

Could Drones Change the Game in Western Sahara?

Could Drones Change the Game in Western Sahara?

Drones are becoming an increasingly important part of modern conflicts, and the countries of the Maghreb are interested in them as well. According to The Wall Street Journal, Morocco recently signed a deal with Israel to build drone factories. Sophisticated weaponry that fits with the “zero loss” strategy has been developed for modern conflicts, Mokhtar Saïd Mediouni, a former colonel of the Algerian Air Force and expert in defense and security issues, told Sputnik.However, this may not be enough to turn the conflict in Western Sahara around. The expert pointed out that “it is not drones that win wars, but the rightness of the cause.” Moreover, Mokhtar Saïd Mediouni said that none of the Western weapons delivered to Ukraine have been able to change the situation.Favorite PlaygroundThe fact remains that Western Sahara offers favorable terrain for the deployment of military drones, Yaakov Kedmi, former director of Nativ, told Sputnik.Therefore, it would not be surprising to see the two parties continue to equip themselves with military drones, Yuri Lyamin, a military expert at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, pointed out.Other than the two Maghreb powers, the Polisario Front, a rebel Sahrawi nationalist liberation movement that claims Western Sahara, has also recently announced that it is arming itself with drones. The conflict has been ongoing since 1975, and as several military experts have pointed out, the outcome of wars is played out predominantly on the ground.

