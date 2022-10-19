https://sputniknews.com/20221019/blinken-explains-goal-of-world-dominance-eu-claims-outside-world-is-jungle-massive-eu-protests-1102059340.html
Blinken Explains Goal of World Dominance; EU Claims Outside World is Jungle: Massive EU Protests
Blinken Explains Goal of World Dominance; EU Claims Outside World is Jungle: Massive EU Protests
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is taking heat for his overtly racist comment that Europe is a beautiful garden surrounded by a barbaric jungle that must be tamed.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the neocon push for world dominance. Secretary Antony Blinken has made clear that he believes the US must set the rules for the world. Also, Washington seeks to upgrade its ability to fight economic wars.Nick Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Gulf states are joining Turkey in a call for Ukraine peace talks. Also, Russia continues to hit Ukrainian infrastructure and Germany may have crossed a red line for Russia in providing arms to Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is taking heat for his overtly racist comment that Europe is a beautiful garden surrounded by a barbaric jungle that must be tamed. Also, many African nations are moving away from France and aligning with Moscow.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. NATO has set its sights on rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure. Also, peace activists are demanding an end to the F35 program.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden has run out of tricks to control OPEC states. Also, a break in US-Saudi relations will further undermine US influence in the Middle East and Australia no longer recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the EU. The UK faces turmoil as the majority of its economic problems stems from Russia sanction blowback. Also, Liz Truss is in serious trouble as her claim to power grows more tenuous by the hour.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel has authorized the use of military drones to attack and kill Palestinians in the West Bank.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. An investigative piece by Alan Macleod demonstrates that the BBC is a tool for powerful government entities in the UK.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss the neocon push for world dominance. Secretary Antony Blinken has made clear that he believes the US must set the rules for the world. Also, Washington seeks to upgrade its ability to fight economic wars.
Nick Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Gulf states are joining Turkey in a call for Ukraine peace talks. Also, Russia continues to hit Ukrainian infrastructure and Germany may have crossed a red line for Russia in providing arms to Ukraine.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is taking heat for his overtly racist comment that Europe is a beautiful garden surrounded by a barbaric jungle that must be tamed. Also, many African nations are moving away from France and aligning with Moscow.
Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. NATO has set its sights on rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure. Also, peace activists are demanding an end to the F35 program.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden has run out of tricks to control OPEC states. Also, a break in US-Saudi relations will further undermine US influence in the Middle East and Australia no longer recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the EU. The UK faces turmoil as the majority of its economic problems stems from Russia sanction blowback. Also, Liz Truss is in serious trouble as her claim to power grows more tenuous by the hour.
Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel. Israel has authorized the use of military drones to attack and kill Palestinians in the West Bank.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the media. An investigative piece by Alan Macleod demonstrates that the BBC is a tool for powerful government entities in the UK.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik