https://sputniknews.com/20221019/almost-third-of-russians-say-church-too-actively-involved-in-countrys-affairs-poll-1102074396.html

Almost Third of Russians Say Church Too Actively Involved in Country’s Affairs: Poll

Almost Third of Russians Say Church Too Actively Involved in Country’s Affairs: Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirty-one percent of Russians believe that the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) is too actively involved in the affairs of the state, and is... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T10:25+0000

2022-10-19T10:25+0000

2022-10-19T10:25+0000

russia

russia

church

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104197/24/1041972491_0:231:2823:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_510ebfd49e1fbc6ee354e9954bfb0d98.jpg

Another 30% believe that the ROC builds relations with the government exactly as it should - expresses its position when it is really necessary, and does not interfere in issues that do not concern it, the poll said, adding that 12% of respondents are sure that the church does not have enough influence on public life.According to the poll, 33% of respondents believe that the church should deal only with religious problems, without interfering in the life of society, 45% say that the church should influence the moral and spiritual life of the society, but not interfere in politics and state affairs. Only 13% of respondents think that the ROC should actively participate in solving social and state problems.Nine percent of respondents are sure that the church has a strong influence on the life of Russian society, while another 25% think that the church slightly affects the citizens’ life and 48% believe that the ROC has practically no influence on public life.In addition, the poll showed that 5% of respondents would make church services free, another 4% would order the church not to participate in politics, education, or science, and the same number of respondents would ban church officials from owning luxury items. Twenty-two percent of respondents would not change anything.The survey was conducted on August 11, 2022, among 1,600 Russians aged 18 and over.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, church