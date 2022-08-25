https://sputniknews.com/20220825/russian-orthodox-church-recognizes-macedonian-orthodox-church-1099998988.html
Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church
Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church recognized the Macedonian Orthodox Church, the Ohrid Archdiocese, as an autocephalous Church... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T15:52+0000
2022-08-25T15:52+0000
2022-08-25T16:56+0000
orthodox church
russian orthodox church
religion
macedonia
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106350/61/1063506135_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6926e641b1b557bb15ce19d6e6c839f.jpg
"To thank the Lord God for the resolution of the issue of the status of the Orthodox Church in North Macedonia, which took place on a canonical basis. To recognize the Macedonian Orthodox Church — the Archdiocese of Ohrid as an autocephalous Sister Church and inscribe the name of its Primate, His Beatitude Archbishop Stefan of Ohrid and Macedonia, in the sacred diptychs," the statement says.
macedonia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106350/61/1063506135_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db47c3c1df91aadf409ec9290c449b53.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
orthodox church, russian orthodox church, religion, macedonia, russia
orthodox church, russian orthodox church, religion, macedonia, russia
Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church
15:52 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 16:56 GMT 25.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church recognized the Macedonian Orthodox Church, the Ohrid Archdiocese, as an autocephalous Church, according to the journals of the Holy Synod published on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.
"To thank the Lord God for the resolution of the issue of the status of the Orthodox Church in North Macedonia, which took place on a canonical basis. To recognize the Macedonian Orthodox Church — the Archdiocese of Ohrid as an autocephalous Sister Church and inscribe the name of its Primate, His Beatitude Archbishop Stefan of Ohrid and Macedonia, in the sacred diptychs," the statement says.