Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church
Russian Orthodox Church Recognizes Macedonian Orthodox Church
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church recognized the Macedonian Orthodox Church, the Ohrid Archdiocese, as an autocephalous Church...
"To thank the Lord God for the resolution of the issue of the status of the Orthodox Church in North Macedonia, which took place on a canonical basis. To recognize the Macedonian Orthodox Church — the Archdiocese of Ohrid as an autocephalous Sister Church and inscribe the name of its Primate, His Beatitude Archbishop Stefan of Ohrid and Macedonia, in the sacred diptychs," the statement says.
15:52 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 16:56 GMT 25.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoПатриарх Московский и всея Руси Кирилл выпускает голубей после богослужения в праздник Благовещения Пресвятой Богородицы в Храме Христа Спасителя в Москве
Патриарх Московский и всея Руси Кирилл выпускает голубей после богослужения в праздник Благовещения Пресвятой Богородицы в Храме Христа Спасителя в Москве - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
