International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/ukraine-aid-may-be-jeopardized-if-republicans-control-congress-after-midterms---lawmaker-1101990660.html
Ukraine Aid May Be Jeopardized if Republicans Control Congress After Midterms - Lawmaker
Ukraine Aid May Be Jeopardized if Republicans Control Congress After Midterms - Lawmaker
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine could be put in jeopardy if Republicans take control of Congress after the midterm... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T02:54+0000
2022-10-18T02:53+0000
world
us
russia
us military aid
ukraine
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100803632_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c2560ead101d8613d02097d0edb189.jpg
"If the Republicans are able to take over, [they] have a much more sort of extreme group of people, then their demands might be unacceptable in any way, shape, or form," Reed said on Monday. At the moment, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been unified in providing support to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, Reed said.Senate Republicans will have an opportunity to take control of the House and Senate in the US midterm elections on November 8.All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. Democrats currently control both chambers of Congress.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0f/1100803632_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ceaa51a1c283b3f8eaf12344fefee746.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, us military aid, ukraine, ukraine crisis
us, russia, us military aid, ukraine, ukraine crisis

Ukraine Aid May Be Jeopardized if Republicans Control Congress After Midterms - Lawmaker

02:54 GMT 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaFILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine could be put in jeopardy if Republicans take control of Congress after the midterm elections in November, US Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed said during a think-tank event.
"If the Republicans are able to take over, [they] have a much more sort of extreme group of people, then their demands might be unacceptable in any way, shape, or form," Reed said on Monday.
"So we could be in a situation where our domestic turmoil and our domestic arguments are such that the collateral damage, as I said before, is to our support for Ukraine."
At the moment, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been unified in providing support to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, Reed said.
Senate Republicans will have an opportunity to take control of the House and Senate in the US midterm elections on November 8.
All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. Democrats currently control both chambers of Congress.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала