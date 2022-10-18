https://sputniknews.com/20221018/ukraine-aid-may-be-jeopardized-if-republicans-control-congress-after-midterms---lawmaker-1101990660.html

Ukraine Aid May Be Jeopardized if Republicans Control Congress After Midterms - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US efforts to provide military assistance to Ukraine could be put in jeopardy if Republicans take control of Congress after the midterm...

"If the Republicans are able to take over, [they] have a much more sort of extreme group of people, then their demands might be unacceptable in any way, shape, or form," Reed said on Monday. At the moment, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have been unified in providing support to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, Reed said.Senate Republicans will have an opportunity to take control of the House and Senate in the US midterm elections on November 8.All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested. Democrats currently control both chambers of Congress.

