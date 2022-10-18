https://sputniknews.com/20221018/protests-in-france--iran-chinas-political-future-russiagate-finale-1101966858.html
Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale
Protests in France & Iran, China's Political Future, Russiagate Finale
US media defies prediction, as Chelsea Manning appears on mainstream show The View and Kanye West buys right wing platform Parler.
Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale
US media defies prediction, as Chelsea Manning appears on mainstream show The View and Kanye West buys right wing platform Parler.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss NATO launching nuclear exercises amid rising tensions with Russia, mass protests in France against rising costs of living, the Democrats’ inaction on economic issues, and a new US intervention in Haiti.KJ Noh, Asia-Pacific expert and journalist, discusses the Communist Party of China’s 20th Congress and how it relates to Xi Jinping’s leadership, the new documentary “Scorched Earth” by Mi Young Lee about the US bombing campaigns during the Korean War, and the UN’s role in covering for a US intervention in Haiti.Dan Lazare, author and journalist, discusses the protests within Iran, how the global energy crisis is affecting Western politics, and how debt might drive poor countries into the arms - and economic demands - of the IMF. The discussion also covers the incompetence of the FBI and Justice Department regarding the Igor Danchenko trial, which nears its end as one of the final murmurs of Russiagate.Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the continuing brutality of US police even after 2020, how the history of modern uprisings of Black America in the US are the product of policy brutality, and why US culture inhibits reform on the issue of police misconduct.The Misfits also discuss the situation at Iran’s Evin Prison, the Adderall shortage, Steve Bannon’s subpoena struggle, and k-pop group BTS’s temporary disbanding to serve in the Korean military.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale
US media defies prediction, as Chelsea Manning appears on mainstream show The View and Kanye West buys right wing platform Parler.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss NATO launching nuclear exercises amid rising tensions with Russia, mass protests in France against rising costs of living, the Democrats’ inaction on economic issues, and a new US intervention in Haiti.
KJ Noh, Asia-Pacific expert and journalist, discusses the Communist Party of China’s 20th Congress and how it relates to Xi Jinping’s leadership, the new documentary “Scorched Earth” by Mi Young Lee about the US bombing campaigns during the Korean War, and the UN’s role in covering for a US intervention in Haiti.
Dan Lazare, author and journalist, discusses the protests within Iran, how the global energy crisis is affecting Western politics, and how debt might drive poor countries into the arms - and economic demands - of the IMF. The discussion also covers the incompetence of the FBI and Justice Department regarding the Igor Danchenko trial, which nears its end as one of the final murmurs of Russiagate.
Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the continuing brutality of US police even after 2020, how the history of modern uprisings of Black America in the US are the product of policy brutality, and why US culture inhibits reform on the issue of police misconduct.
The Misfits also discuss the situation at Iran’s Evin Prison, the Adderall shortage, Steve Bannon’s subpoena struggle, and k-pop group BTS’s temporary disbanding to serve in the Korean military.
