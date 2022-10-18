International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/protests-in-france--iran-chinas-political-future-russiagate-finale-1101966858.html
Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale
Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale
US media defies prediction, as Chelsea Manning appears on mainstream show The View and Kanye West buys right wing platform Parler. 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T08:44+0000
2022-10-18T08:44+0000
political misfits
radio
radio sputnik
russia
nato
russiagate
france
protests
haiti
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101966712_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6298aa13bdd3802750d2d592acea8437.png
Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale
US media defies prediction, as Chelsea Manning appears on mainstream show The View and Kanye West buys right wing platform Parler.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss NATO launching nuclear exercises amid rising tensions with Russia, mass protests in France against rising costs of living, the Democrats’ inaction on economic issues, and a new US intervention in Haiti.KJ Noh, Asia-Pacific expert and journalist, discusses the Communist Party of China’s 20th Congress and how it relates to Xi Jinping’s leadership, the new documentary “Scorched Earth” by Mi Young Lee about the US bombing campaigns during the Korean War, and the UN’s role in covering for a US intervention in Haiti.Dan Lazare, author and journalist, discusses the protests within Iran, how the global energy crisis is affecting Western politics, and how debt might drive poor countries into the arms - and economic demands - of the IMF. The discussion also covers the incompetence of the FBI and Justice Department regarding the Igor Danchenko trial, which nears its end as one of the final murmurs of Russiagate.Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the continuing brutality of US police even after 2020, how the history of modern uprisings of Black America in the US are the product of policy brutality, and why US culture inhibits reform on the issue of police misconduct.The Misfits also discuss the situation at Iran’s Evin Prison, the Adderall shortage, Steve Bannon’s subpoena struggle, and k-pop group BTS’s temporary disbanding to serve in the Korean military.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
russia
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101966712_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3198fe69f419ebc4e5a707b6bdffafce.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
аудио, radio, radio sputnik, russia, nato, russiagate, france, protests, haiti
аудио, radio, radio sputnik, russia, nato, russiagate, france, protests, haiti

Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale

08:44 GMT 18.10.2022
Political Misfits
Protests in France & Iran, China’s Political Future, Russiagate Finale
Subscribe
International
India
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
US media defies prediction, as Chelsea Manning appears on mainstream show The View and Kanye West buys right wing platform Parler.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss NATO launching nuclear exercises amid rising tensions with Russia, mass protests in France against rising costs of living, the Democrats’ inaction on economic issues, and a new US intervention in Haiti.
KJ Noh, Asia-Pacific expert and journalist, discusses the Communist Party of China’s 20th Congress and how it relates to Xi Jinping’s leadership, the new documentary “Scorched Earth” by Mi Young Lee about the US bombing campaigns during the Korean War, and the UN’s role in covering for a US intervention in Haiti.
Dan Lazare, author and journalist, discusses the protests within Iran, how the global energy crisis is affecting Western politics, and how debt might drive poor countries into the arms - and economic demands - of the IMF. The discussion also covers the incompetence of the FBI and Justice Department regarding the Igor Danchenko trial, which nears its end as one of the final murmurs of Russiagate.
Paul Wright, executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and managing editor of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses the continuing brutality of US police even after 2020, how the history of modern uprisings of Black America in the US are the product of policy brutality, and why US culture inhibits reform on the issue of police misconduct.
The Misfits also discuss the situation at Iran’s Evin Prison, the Adderall shortage, Steve Bannon’s subpoena struggle, and k-pop group BTS’s temporary disbanding to serve in the Korean military.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала