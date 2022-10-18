https://sputniknews.com/20221018/iran-slams-borrell-for-colonial-metaphor-comparing-non-eu-world-to-jungle-1102018795.html

Iran Slams Borrell for 'Colonial' Metaphor Comparing Non-EU World to Jungle

Iran Slams Borrell for 'Colonial' Metaphor Comparing Non-EU World to Jungle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday accused EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell of colonial mindset after the... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-18T16:08+0000

2022-10-18T16:08+0000

2022-10-18T16:08+0000

world

iran

european union (eu)

josep borrell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102018646_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_53d7fcc574dbfe708702c546318a031e.jpg

"The garden/jungle metaphor arises from an utterly unacceptable colonial mentality which gives the West a right to invade and occupy. That era has long gone. Multipolarity is on the doorstep. EU needs to adopt the realities, otherwise it will continue to decline and fade," Kanaani said on Twitter.On October 13, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic Academy in Bruges, Borrell said that Europe was a "garden" and the rest of the world was a "jungle" that can invade this garden if "gardeners" do not take care of it.

https://sputniknews.com/20220906/lavrov-moscow-will-request-full-clarity-on-eus-borrell-fascist-russia-remarks-1100430579.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, european union (eu), josep borrell