Lavrov: Moscow Will Request Full Clarity on EU's Borrell 'Fascist Russia' Remarks
Lavrov: Moscow Will Request Full Clarity on EU's Borrell 'Fascist Russia' Remarks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will request full clarity regarding the recent remark by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister...
"We requested from Borrell's office the transcript of the speech in Spanish. We have not received it. We will seek complete clarity, and if we do not receive this transcript in Spanish today, then we will draw the appropriate conclusions," Lavrov said at a briefing.Speaking at the European Parliament inter-parliamentary conference in Prague on Monday, Borrell decided to switch to his native Spanish to deliver a clearer response while answering lawmakers' question about the bloc's actions against Russia. An Estonian lawmaker asked a question, using the phrase "fascist Russia." Borrell, in his answer, quoted the question, mentioning the same expression. The interpreter, however, failed to emphasize that it was a quote, and presented it as Borrell's statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will request full clarity regarding the recent remark by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"We requested from Borrell's office the transcript of the speech in Spanish. We have not received it. We will seek complete clarity, and if we do not receive this transcript in Spanish today, then we will draw the appropriate conclusions," Lavrov said at a briefing.
Speaking at the European Parliament inter-parliamentary conference in Prague on Monday, Borrell decided to switch to his native Spanish to deliver a clearer response while answering lawmakers' question about the bloc's actions against Russia.
An Estonian lawmaker asked a question, using the phrase "fascist Russia." Borrell
, in his answer, quoted the question, mentioning the same expression. The interpreter, however, failed to emphasize that it was a quote, and presented it as Borrell's statement.