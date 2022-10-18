https://sputniknews.com/20221018/indian-politician-sheds-32-kilograms-in-months-after-accepting-challenge-from-federal-minister-1101992775.html
Indian Politician Sheds 32 Kilograms in Months After Accepting Challenge From Federal Minister
BJP parliamentarian Anil Firojiya's act of losing 32 kilograms within months after being challenged by Federal Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has left netizenss abuzz.Firojiya's mission to lose weight started in February after Gadkari made the 'funds for flab' promise to him, declaring that his ministry would give ₹10,000 million ($122 million) for development-related work in his constituency of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh state for each kilogram kg lost. In addition to Gadkari's praise, the Ujjain MP's dedication to going to any length for the people of his constituency is being hailed by many social media users.While some termed his effort as "wonderful" and "great", others quipped Gadkari if they could also get millions if they shed weight."Gadkari ji I am ready to lose 10 kg. Even ₹5 million ($6,080) would work for me," another remarked.
Known for his no-nonsense approach to work, Nitin Gadkari has been the face of India's Road Transport and Highways Ministry. Praised even by his opponents, the politician has applied innovative ways to accomplish goals and inspired party workers with his work ethic. The BJP parliamentarian is the latest to be motivated by him to lose the bulge.
BJP parliamentarian Anil Firojiya's act of losing 32 kilograms within months after being challenged by Federal Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has left netizenss abuzz.
Firojiya's mission to lose weight started in February after Gadkari made the 'funds for flab' promise to him, declaring that his ministry would give ₹10,000 million ($122 million) for development-related work in his constituency of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh state
for each kilogram kg lost.
"I accepted the challenge and have lost almost 32 kg", Anil Firojiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday. "I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and told him and he was very happy to know about it. As promised, he has approved development plans worth ₹23,000 million ($280 million) for the region", Firojiya added.
In addition to Gadkari's praise, the Ujjain MP's dedication to going to any length for the people of his constituency is being hailed by many social media users.
While some termed his effort as "wonderful" and "great", others quipped Gadkari if they could also get millions if they shed weight.
"I will also lose 10 kgs, Gadkari ji please approve INR 1000 crore ($122 million) for my development plans," a user wrote on the microblogging platform.
"Gadkari ji I am ready to lose 10 kg. Even ₹5 million ($6,080) would work for me," another remarked.