Row Erupts as Actors Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Skip Visiting Famous Mahakaleshwar Temple

Row Erupts as Actors Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Skip Visiting Famous Mahakaleshwar Temple

07.09.2022

2022-09-07T12:03+0000

2022-09-07T12:03+0000

2022-09-07T12:03+0000

A row erupted between Madhya Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the opposition in India on Wednesday after Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left Ujjain city without visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the most revered Lord Shiva shrines in India.The two popular movie stars visited Ujjain to promote their film "Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva" which is releasing in theatres this Friday. But they faced massive protests from the cadres of Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of top Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu ParishadThe protesters showed the visiting actors black flags and raised slogans against Ranbir for a remark that he made 11 years ago.In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor got involved in a controversy after admitting that he liked eating beef. For most Hindus, the cow is a sacred animal, and worshiped on special religious occasions. Slaughtering of cows is banned in 20 of the 28 Indian states.Meanwhile, though Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that adequate security arrangements were made in and around the temple complex for Ranbir and Alia's visit, the couple decided against entering the shrine. Mishra said that the security officials even requested them to offer prayers at the temple. The opposition, meanwhile, wasn't convinced with the minister's explanation. Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to condemn the incident and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the protests against the two Bollywood actors. "This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate, fear & silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs (hundreds of thousands of people) depend on it. Speak up," she concluded.

