https://sputniknews.com/20220907/row-erupts-as-actors-ranbir-kapoor--alia-bhatts-skip-visiting-famous-mahakaleshwar-temple-1100484321.html
Row Erupts as Actors Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Skip Visiting Famous Mahakaleshwar Temple
Row Erupts as Actors Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Skip Visiting Famous Mahakaleshwar Temple
Several Indian actors, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, have been at the receiving end of criticism from Hindu groups for their... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-07T12:03+0000
2022-09-07T12:03+0000
2022-09-07T12:03+0000
india
madhya pradesh
bollywood
actor
actor
beef
beef
controversy
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
narendra modi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107790/07/1077900709_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_a7b66678d17748d5000c8677fd8a5b5a.jpg
A row erupted between Madhya Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the opposition in India on Wednesday after Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left Ujjain city without visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the most revered Lord Shiva shrines in India.The two popular movie stars visited Ujjain to promote their film "Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva" which is releasing in theatres this Friday. But they faced massive protests from the cadres of Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of top Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu ParishadThe protesters showed the visiting actors black flags and raised slogans against Ranbir for a remark that he made 11 years ago.In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor got involved in a controversy after admitting that he liked eating beef. For most Hindus, the cow is a sacred animal, and worshiped on special religious occasions. Slaughtering of cows is banned in 20 of the 28 Indian states.Meanwhile, though Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed that adequate security arrangements were made in and around the temple complex for Ranbir and Alia's visit, the couple decided against entering the shrine. Mishra said that the security officials even requested them to offer prayers at the temple. The opposition, meanwhile, wasn't convinced with the minister's explanation. Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to condemn the incident and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the protests against the two Bollywood actors. "This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate, fear & silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs (hundreds of thousands of people) depend on it. Speak up," she concluded.
https://sputniknews.com/20210920/alia-bhatts-new-ad-stirs-uproar-for-painting-hindu-ritual-kanyadaan-as-regressiv-1089231469.html
madhya pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107790/07/1077900709_0:0:1000:751_1920x0_80_0_0_0f07e1ec769b665dbfade0efc2bf6b8e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
madhya pradesh, bollywood, actor, actor, beef, beef, controversy, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi, opposition, opposition, movie, movie, film star
madhya pradesh, bollywood, actor, actor, beef, beef, controversy, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi, opposition, opposition, movie, movie, film star
Row Erupts as Actors Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Skip Visiting Famous Mahakaleshwar Temple
Several Indian actors, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, have been at the receiving end of criticism from Hindu groups for their comments in the past. Their films have faced the brunt of the impact, with Aamir's last film tanking at the box office while Ranbir's upcoming flick Brahmastra is being subjected to boycott calls.
A row erupted between Madhya Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the opposition in India on Wednesday after Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left Ujjain city without visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the most revered Lord Shiva
shrines in India.
The two popular movie stars visited Ujjain to promote their film "Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva" which is releasing in theatres this Friday. But they faced massive protests from the cadres of Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of top Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad
The protesters showed the visiting actors black flags and raised slogans against Ranbir for a remark that he made 11 years ago.
In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor got involved in a controversy after admitting that he liked eating beef.
20 September 2021, 10:40 GMT
For most Hindus, the cow is a sacred animal, and worshiped on special religious occasions. Slaughtering of cows is banned in 20 of the 28 Indian states.
"I am a mutton, paya, beef...red meat guy. I'm a big beef guy," Ranbir said in a 2011 interview.
Meanwhile, though Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra
claimed that adequate security arrangements were made in and around the temple complex for Ranbir and Alia's visit, the couple decided against entering the shrine.
Mishra said that the security officials even requested them to offer prayers at the temple.
"No one stopped them from offering prayers, they decided on their own not to go there. The Ujjain administration has briefed me about entire episode. The couple was requested by the administration to go ahead to offer prayers. There was adequate security. But they decided to not go there. No one stopped them," Mishra told media persons on Wednesday.
The opposition, meanwhile, wasn't convinced with the minister's explanation.
Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to condemn the incident and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi
for the protests against the two Bollywood actors.
"None of th[ese] photo op[s] will help if you continue to be mute spectators, to hate and believe it's not your business to talk politics," Chaturvedi wrote in her caption for the post which featured PM Modi's old photo with several Bollywood stars.
"This selective protest before every movie release has become an industry& a lobby, if not collectively pushed back we are fast heading into an abyss of hate, fear & silence. The entertainment industry is an employment generator, lakhs (hundreds of thousands of people) depend on it. Speak up," she concluded.