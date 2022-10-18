International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/google-permanently-suspends-youtube-accounts-of-russian-federation-council-1102001108.html
Google Permanently Suspends Youtube Accounts of Russian Federation Council
Google Permanently Suspends Youtube Accounts of Russian Federation Council
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google has permanently suspended the accounts of the Russian Federation Council (Senate), which contained about 20,000 videos and over... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T10:03+0000
2022-10-18T10:03+0000
russia
russia
google
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081953014_0:65:3411:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_64ee12307ed6cee7f50d8e25238094d5.jpg
"The Youtube accounts of the Federation Council and the Vmeste-RF [Together-Russia] TV channel were blocked, and all information was deleted without any possibility for recovery," the council said on Telegram.Google's notification read that the accounts had been blocked "in accordance with the rules regarding export restrictions and the application of sanctions," as cited by the council.The statement added that the council together with the broadcaster had actively developed domestic platforms to make their content available for users regardless of actions by unfriendly countries.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081953014_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da5d02f9d48bb9c8a5b9b57fee10b046.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, google
russia, google

Google Permanently Suspends Youtube Accounts of Russian Federation Council

10:03 GMT 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Michel EulerIn this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris.
In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google has permanently suspended the accounts of the Russian Federation Council (Senate), which contained about 20,000 videos and over 200,000 subscribers, the council said on Tuesday.
"The Youtube accounts of the Federation Council and the Vmeste-RF [Together-Russia] TV channel were blocked, and all information was deleted without any possibility for recovery," the council said on Telegram.
Google's notification read that the accounts had been blocked "in accordance with the rules regarding export restrictions and the application of sanctions," as cited by the council.
The statement added that the council together with the broadcaster had actively developed domestic platforms to make their content available for users regardless of actions by unfriendly countries.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала