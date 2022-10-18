https://sputniknews.com/20221018/google-permanently-suspends-youtube-accounts-of-russian-federation-council-1102001108.html

Google Permanently Suspends Youtube Accounts of Russian Federation Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google has permanently suspended the accounts of the Russian Federation Council (Senate), which contained about 20,000 videos and over... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Youtube accounts of the Federation Council and the Vmeste-RF [Together-Russia] TV channel were blocked, and all information was deleted without any possibility for recovery," the council said on Telegram.Google's notification read that the accounts had been blocked "in accordance with the rules regarding export restrictions and the application of sanctions," as cited by the council.The statement added that the council together with the broadcaster had actively developed domestic platforms to make their content available for users regardless of actions by unfriendly countries.

