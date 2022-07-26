International
Russian Antimonopoly Service Fines Google $34Mln for Opaque Blocking Rules on YouTube
Russian Antimonopoly Service Fines Google $34Mln for Opaque Blocking Rules on YouTube
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced on Tuesday that it has fined Google 2 billion rubles ($34.8 million) for abusing
In February, FAS found Google guilty of violating antitrust laws by applying "non-transparent, biased and unpredictable" blocking rules against YouTube users.The company must pay the fine within two months after the document enters into legal force, the statement added.The ruling comes after a Russian court issued another major fine for Google: the company has to pay reaching 21 billion rubles (more than $370 million) for refusing to deleted banned content from YouTube. According to information watchdog Roskomnadzor, at least 7,000 illegal posts remain on the platform.FAS launched a probe into Google's rules regarding the formation, suspension, blocking of accounts and handling of user content on YouTube in April 2021.
Russian Antimonopoly Service Fines Google $34Mln for Opaque Blocking Rules on YouTube

12:18 GMT 26.07.2022
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced on Tuesday that it has fined Google 2 billion rubles ($34.8 million) for abusing its dominant position on the market by arbitrary blocking accounts on YouTube.
In February, FAS found Google guilty of violating antitrust laws by applying "non-transparent, biased and unpredictable" blocking rules against YouTube users.

"As a result of an administrative investigation, FAS of Russia has imposed a turnover fine of over 2 billion rubles ($34,886,073.22) on Google LLC for violating antimonopoly law," the statement read.

The company must pay the fine within two months after the document enters into legal force, the statement added.
The ruling comes after a Russian court issued another major fine for Google: the company has to pay reaching 21 billion rubles (more than $370 million) for refusing to deleted banned content from YouTube. According to information watchdog Roskomnadzor, at least 7,000 illegal posts remain on the platform.
FAS launched a probe into Google's rules regarding the formation, suspension, blocking of accounts and handling of user content on YouTube in April 2021.
