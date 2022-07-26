https://sputniknews.com/20220726/russian-antimonopoly-service-fines-google-34mln-for-opaque-blocking-rules-on-youtube-1097819207.html

Russian Antimonopoly Service Fines Google $34Mln for Opaque Blocking Rules on YouTube

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) announced on Tuesday that it has fined Google 2 billion rubles ($34.8 million) for abusing... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

In February, FAS found Google guilty of violating antitrust laws by applying "non-transparent, biased and unpredictable" blocking rules against YouTube users.The company must pay the fine within two months after the document enters into legal force, the statement added.The ruling comes after a Russian court issued another major fine for Google: the company has to pay reaching 21 billion rubles (more than $370 million) for refusing to deleted banned content from YouTube. According to information watchdog Roskomnadzor, at least 7,000 illegal posts remain on the platform.FAS launched a probe into Google's rules regarding the formation, suspension, blocking of accounts and handling of user content on YouTube in April 2021.

