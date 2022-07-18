https://sputniknews.com/20220718/russia-fines-google-370-million-for-refusing-to-remove-banned-content-1097421321.html

Russia Fines Google $370 Million for Refusing to Remove Banned Content

The fine comes after the Russian branch of the tech giant initiated bankruptcy proceedings in connection with the non-fulfillment of financial obligations in... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

A Russian court issued a major turnover fine for Google, reaching 21 billion rubles (more than $370 million) for repeatedly refusing to remove content which is banned in the country. The fine amounts to 10% of Google's revenue in Russia.Moscow had previously fined the company 7.2 billion rubles ($113.3 million). However, Google failed to comply with the requirement.Alphabet, Inc., which owns Google and YouTube, had several conflicts with Russian authorities over the past months after it deleted and restricted multiple channels on the video platform and banned state-funded Russian media organizations from running ads or getting any profits.

