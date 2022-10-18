International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/amazon-fined-65000-in-russia-over-refusal-to-delete-restricted-content-1102003769.html
Amazon Fined $65,000 in Russia Over Refusal to Delete Restricted Content
Amazon Fined $65,000 in Russia Over Refusal to Delete Restricted Content
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Amazon a total of 4 million rubles ($64,800) on Tuesday over the IT giant's refusal to take down... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T10:51+0000
2022-10-18T10:51+0000
russia
russia
amazon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083417378_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a647502d13050b6d5e68c49c58505f3.jpg
"Amazon.com, Inc. has been found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. The court imposes a punishment in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 1 million rubles," judge Timur Vakhrameyev said at the hearing.The protocol against Amazon was drawn up for its refusal to delete data depicting methods of suicide on a social network it owns. This was Amazon's first fine of kind in Russia.Another fine of 3 million rubles was issued to Amazon at a hearing shortly later over its refusal to take down content on ways to purchase or distribute illegal drugs.Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has sent Amazon warnings to delete illegal materials 19 times in the suicide methods case and 21 times in the illegal drugs case, according to case files.The maximum amount of fine for both offenses combined under Russian law is 12 million rubles.The court will review cases concerning Twitch and Wikimedia's refusal to delete restricted content later in the day.
https://sputniknews.com/20220914/california-files-antitrust-lawsuit-against-amazon-company-accused-of-being-anticompetitive-1100788552.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083417378_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_52e888ee037685dc0282a8bb356e4ca3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, amazon
russia, amazon

Amazon Fined $65,000 in Russia Over Refusal to Delete Restricted Content

10:51 GMT 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Steven SenneAn Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© AP Photo / Steven Senne
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Amazon a total of 4 million rubles ($64,800) on Tuesday over the IT giant's refusal to take down restricted content on illegal drugs and methods of suicide.
"Amazon.com, Inc. has been found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses. The court imposes a punishment in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 1 million rubles," judge Timur Vakhrameyev said at the hearing.
The protocol against Amazon was drawn up for its refusal to delete data depicting methods of suicide on a social network it owns. This was Amazon's first fine of kind in Russia.
Another fine of 3 million rubles was issued to Amazon at a hearing shortly later over its refusal to take down content on ways to purchase or distribute illegal drugs.
The Amazon logo in Santa Monica, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2022
Americas
California Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon, Company Accused of Being Anticompetitive
14 September, 22:05 GMT
Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor has sent Amazon warnings to delete illegal materials 19 times in the suicide methods case and 21 times in the illegal drugs case, according to case files.
The maximum amount of fine for both offenses combined under Russian law is 12 million rubles.
The court will review cases concerning Twitch and Wikimedia's refusal to delete restricted content later in the day.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала