Russia Offers Gas to EU Through Nord Stream 2; Taiwan Threatens China; Amazon Surveillance Robot

President Putin has offered to provide gas supplies to the severely weakened EU via the surviving leg of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. 14.10.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Putin has offered to provide gas supplies to the severely weakened EU via the surviving leg of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Also, President Biden says he will not meet with Putin and the White House has unveiled its ultra hawkish foreign policy strategy.K. J. Noh, Peace Activist, Writer, Teacher, joins us to discuss China. Taiwan claims that it is ready to attack Chinese aircraft. Also, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the US stance on decoupling in an apparent push back against Washington's anti-China stance.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Scott Ritter argues that many people are serving life sentences in jail having been convicted on far weaker grounds than the circumstantial evidence pointing to Washington for the Nord Stream pipeline attack. Also, President Putin points to the US as benefiting from the pipeline terrorism.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City , joins us to discuss the economy. Michael Hudson has an interesting article in which he outlines the geopolitical pathway away from the neoliberal order. He argues that the pathway is fraught with peril but the rewards are promising.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The calls in the US congress to punish the Saudis is growing louder. Also, the New York Times fired a Palestinian journalist for supporting the Palestine resistance and Iraq still has no political solution for its parliamentary election issues..Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss President Biden's new hawkish national security strategy. President Biden has named China as the most consequential geopolitical game changer. Also, NATO claims to be planning on building Ukraine's military industrial complex.Dan Kovalik, writer, Author, lawyer, joins us to discuss Haiti. International security observers are concerned that the US may be planning to invade Haiti. Also, the Haitian people have taken to the streets in massive protests to push back against the possibility of a US led foreign military intervention.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer Action4Assange, joins us to discuss big tech. Amazon has a new home robot and many fear that it may be used for more than just ordering items. Also, Paypal's scheme to punish users with massive fines has backfired.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

