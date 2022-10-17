https://sputniknews.com/20221017/ukraine-crisis-reveals-us-weakness-in-possible-conflict-with-china-reports-say-1101913163.html

Ukraine Crisis Reveals US Weakness in Possible Conflict With China, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's special military operation in Ukraine has revealed shortcomings of the US defense industry, which may undermine Washington's... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

In particular, the United States has depleted its reserves of some military systems and ammunition, including M777 howitzers, 155-millimeter caliber shells, Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger air defense systems, as the majority of them have been supplied to Ukraine, according to the newspaper.Moreover, as part of the CSIS war games based on the scenario of hostilities between the US and China in the Taiwan Strait, Washington reportedly used up all JASSM missiles and precision-guided anti-ship missiles during the first week of the staged conflict.All these facts indicate that the US defense system is not prepared for wartime conditions, the newspaper said.The US and other Western countries have ramped up arms supplies to Ukraine, including lethal weapons, since February 24, when Russia launched its special military operation responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. In total, the US has committed over $17.6 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the hostilities. Washington's recent $725 million military aid package to Kiev was announced on October 14. It includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and additional 155mm artillery rounds.

