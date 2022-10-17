International
Breaking News: EU Greenlights Training Mission for Ukraine Troops, New Military Aid Package
Pakistani Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Imran Khan Over Prohibited Funding Case
11:10 GMT 17.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / AAMIR QURESHIPakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) gestures as he leaves after appearing before the High Court in Islamabad on September 22, 2022.
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
Imran Khan and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) is facing charges of receiving prohibited funds from countries like the US, Canada, and the UK. A conviction over illegal funding could ban Khan and his party from participating in elections for up to five years.
An Islamabad court on Monday granted relief from arrest to former Prime Minister Imran Khan until October 31 in a “prohibited funding” case against a surety bond of $455.
Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Khan until October 18 in the same case. The Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) chief, who appeared before the special court, had moved a bail plea to prevent the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting him.

In the petition, a copy of which was reviewed by Sputnik, the cricketer-turned-politician accused the incumbent government of misusing federal agencies in fabricating cases against him.

The "investigating agency in questionable exercise and abuse of its powers has made hectic efforts to register the false and fabricated case against the petitioner based on a serious allegation," the copy said.
In August, the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that the former prime minister and his political party the PTI allegedly received millions of dollars in prohibited funds from foreign countries.

In the petition filed on Monday, Imran Khan argued that "not a single penny" was received or withdrawn by him in his personal bank account and nor does the FIR disclose "any personal gain."

Khan and his workers have been facing a slew of cases filed by federal agencies since April, when the PTI lost power in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence to the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition.
