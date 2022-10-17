https://sputniknews.com/20221017/pakistani-court-grants-pre-arrest-bail-to-imran-khan-over-prohibited-funding-case-1101921082.html

Pakistani Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Imran Khan Over Prohibited Funding Case

Imran Khan and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) is facing charges of receiving prohibited funds from countries like the US, Canada, and the... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International

An Islamabad court on Monday granted relief from arrest to former Prime Minister Imran Khan until October 31 in a “prohibited funding” case against a surety bond of $455.Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Khan until October 18 in the same case. The Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) chief, who appeared before the special court, had moved a bail plea to prevent the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from arresting him.The "investigating agency in questionable exercise and abuse of its powers has made hectic efforts to register the false and fabricated case against the petitioner based on a serious allegation," the copy said.In August, the Election Commission of Pakistan ruled that the former prime minister and his political party the PTI allegedly received millions of dollars in prohibited funds from foreign countries.Khan and his workers have been facing a slew of cases filed by federal agencies since April, when the PTI lost power in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence to the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition.

